Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM variant with 128GB of onboard storage is coming to India in January, an HMD Global representative has confirmed to Gadgets 360. The new variant will sit next to the 4GB RAM model of the Nokia 8.1 that was launched in the country earlier this week. The handset comes as the global variant of the Nokia X7 that debuted in China back in October. Also, it arrived in Dubai last week. The Nokia 8.1 features an HDR10-supported display and sports a dual rear camera setup powered by Zeiss optics.

Without confirming the price and exact availability details, an HMD Global representative revealed that the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant of the Nokia 8.1 is arriving in India in January. However, the handset in its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration has been priced at Rs. 26,999. It will be available for purchase in Blue/ Silver and Iron/ Steel colour variants starting December 25.

Pre-bookings for the Nokia 8.1 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model are already live through retailers and Nokia.com/phones, while Amazon India is currently hosting a Notify Me page. The handset will go on sale through offline retailers such as Big C, Reliance, and Sangeetha. The development of the 6GB RAM variant was first reported by 91Mobiles.

The Nokia 8.1 was unveiled in Dubai earlier this month with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. It comes as the global variant of the Nokia X7 that debuted in China and is the successor to the Nokia 7 Plus.

Nokia 8.1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 8.1 runs stock Android 9.0 Pie and is a part of Google's Android One programme that guarantees timely delivery of software updates. The handset features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 support, and 500 nits of brightness. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM.

HMD Global has provided a dual rear camera setup that comprises a primary 12-megapixel sensor along with 1.4-micron pixels, OIS, EIS, 2PD (dual photodiode) tech, and a dual-LED flash. The secondary sensor has a 13-megapixel resolution and is meant for depth sensing. For selfies, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel sensor at the front with 0.9-micron pixels and 4-in-1 pixel tech. There is also Bothie feature that allows users to capture images from both front and rear cameras simultaneously. Plus, the handset has a Pro Camera UI with a list of manual camera options.

The Nokia 8.1 presently has 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, VoWiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. A fingerprint sensor is also available at the rear. The smartphone packs a 3,500mAh battery that works with 18W fast charging and is rated to deliver up to 22 hours of talk time, 24 days of standby time, and up to 11 hours of video playback. Besides, it measures 154.8x75.76x7.97mm and weighs in at 178 grams.