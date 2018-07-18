Google released the third beta version of Android P, also known as Android P Developer Preview 4 (DP4) for Pixel users earlier this month, and now the update is being rolled out to Nokia 7 Plus users. Earlier this year, Google announced that third-party OEMs will be able to enjoy preview builds as well, and so far beta versions are supported on devices like the Essential PH-1, Nokia 7 Plus, OnePlus 6, Oppo R15 Pro, Sony Xperia XZ2, Vivo X21, Vivo X21 UD, and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S.

The Android P Beta 3 software build is available for manual download and install for all Nokia 7 Plus users now, and the company has even rolled out an OTA update for the same. To receive OTA updates for the preview build or sideload it manually, you need to register first on the Nokia website. After that's done, if you wish to not wait for the OTA, you can sideload it manually by flashing the ROM onto your device.

The images are available on the Nokia website, but this means you'll need to wipe out all data before you install the software. Therefore, ensure that you backup all your data before you proceed. You will need to register over at Nokia's Developer Portal and download the relevant ROM files. Then, you will need to reboot the Nokia 7 Plus to recovery, hit factory reset, and then sideload the ROM package through ADB. To read step by step instructions, head here.

The latest beta build, which comes as the Android P Beta 3, includes some bug fixes and optimisations to polish the experience ahead of the public Android P release. It also brings the July 2018 Android security patch. Google says the latest build is very close to the final version users will see later this summer, and can thus be considered a release candidate. Additionally, the latest Android P beta offers updated build tools that let developers test their apps with features such as multi-camera support, display cutout, enhanced notifications, ImageDecoder, and TextClassifier among others.