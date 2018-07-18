NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 7 Plus Gets a Android P Beta 3 (Developer Preview 4) Build: How to Install

 
, 18 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 7 Plus Gets a Android P Beta 3 (Developer Preview 4) Build: How to Install

Highlights

  • Nokia 7 Plus users can sideload Android P Beta 3 manually
  • The images are available on the company's developer site
  • Android P Beta 3 brings bug fixes and optimisations

Google released the third beta version of Android P, also known as Android P Developer Preview 4 (DP4) for Pixel users earlier this month, and now the update is being rolled out to Nokia 7 Plus users. Earlier this year, Google announced that third-party OEMs will be able to enjoy preview builds as well, and so far beta versions are supported on devices like the Essential PH-1, Nokia 7 Plus, OnePlus 6, Oppo R15 Pro, Sony Xperia XZ2, Vivo X21, Vivo X21 UD, and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S.

The Android P Beta 3 software build is available for manual download and install for all Nokia 7 Plus users now, and the company has even rolled out an OTA update for the same. To receive OTA updates for the preview build or sideload it manually, you need to register first on the Nokia website. After that's done, if you wish to not wait for the OTA, you can sideload it manually by flashing the ROM onto your device.

The images are available on the Nokia website, but this means you'll need to wipe out all data before you install the software. Therefore, ensure that you backup all your data before you proceed. You will need to register over at Nokia's Developer Portal and download the relevant ROM files. Then, you will need to reboot the Nokia 7 Plus to recovery, hit factory reset, and then sideload the ROM package through ADB. To read step by step instructions, head here.

The latest beta build, which comes as the Android P Beta 3, includes some bug fixes and optimisations to polish the experience ahead of the public Android P release. It also brings the July 2018 Android security patch. Google says the latest build is very close to the final version users will see later this summer, and can thus be considered a release candidate. Additionally, the latest Android P beta offers updated build tools that let developers test their apps with features such as multi-camera support, display cutout, enhanced notifications, ImageDecoder, and TextClassifier among others.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Powerful processor
  • Excellent battery life
  • Stock Android One
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
Read detailed Nokia 7 Plus review
Display6.00-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3800mAh
Further reading: Google, HMD Global, Android P
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Netflix's Fast.com Now Shows Upload Speeds and Connection Latency, Removes 'Compare With Speedtest' Option
Jupiter Has 12 More Moons Than Previously Thought, Astronomers Discover
Nokia 7 Plus Gets a Android P Beta 3 (Developer Preview 4) Build: How to Install
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Latest Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X5 With Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Nokia X5 Launch Date Is July 18: Price, Specifications, and Other Rumours
  3. From Budget to Premium, Here Are the Best Bluetooth Speakers You Can Buy
  4. Amazon India, Flipkart Sales: The Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  5. Mi Max 3 Price Teased, Specifications Revealed Ahead of July 19 Launch
  6. Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Date Confirmed by Xiaomi as July 24
  7. Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Goes on Sale Ahead of Its Formal July 24 Launch
  8. Oppo A3s With Display Notch, 4230mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Oppo A3s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  10. Amazon India Prime Day Sale Live Updates: The Best Deals Right Now
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.