Nokia 7 Plus has received a new Android Pie build that brings the November Android security patch. The update also brings the Camera app version 9.0 that includes an all-new interface as well as Google Lens and Google Motion integration. While HMD Global is supposed to push the new software update to all the Nokia 7 Plus across the globe, it is currently only being reported by some users. The Nokia 7 Plus notably received an update to Android 9.0 Pie back in September.

The latest software update for the Nokia 7 Plus brings software version 3.39B and is 462.8MB in size, as reported by NokiaPowerUser. The update brings the November Android security patch. The patch was released for Google Pixel and Nexus devices earlier this month and included fixes for various security issues.

HMD Global has also brought the Camera app version 9.0 with the latest update for the Nokia 7 Plus. The new app was announced in August with a new interface that has a carousel design that you can observe while switching between different modes. There is also Google Lens integration to let you leverage Google's machine learning algorithms to identify objects in your surroundings. Lastly, the new Camera app includes Google Motion support to let your moments in the form of short videos and share them as looping GIFs or clips. You can also export your short videos to use them and share them in the future. Notably, the new Camera app comes pre-installed on the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

In addition to the latest Android security patch and the all-new Camera app, the changelog shared by some users on Twitter reveals the new software update brings a list of Android Pie features. There is a new system navigation alongside new settings menu and notifications experience. The update also brings the Adaptive Battery power prioritisation for the most commonly used apps and services. Similarly, there are adaptive and optimised brightness levels and predictive application actions.

Photo Credit: Twitter/ ashu1bhatt

You can check the availability of the latest Android update on your Nokia 7 Plus by going to Settings > Software updates.

To recall, the Nokia 7 Plus received an update to Android 9.0 Pie, after a few issues, in September - it was also the first HMD Global phone to receive Android 9.0 Pie. That update brought features such as Adaptive Battery functionality, gesture-based navigation, and a new Do Not Disturb mode. It had version 3.22C and was around 1.47GB in size.