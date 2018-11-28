NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia 7 Plus Update Brings November Android Security Patch, New Camera App With Google Lens Integration: Reports

Nokia 7 Plus Update Brings November Android Security Patch, New Camera App With Google Lens Integration: Reports

, 28 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 7 Plus Update Brings November Android Security Patch, New Camera App With Google Lens Integration: Reports

Nokia 7 Plus received an update to Android 9.0 Pie back in September

Highlights

  • New software update for Nokia 7 Plus is around 463MB in size
  • It brings Camera app version 9.0 with Google Lens integration
  • The update is initially rolling out for some users

Nokia 7 Plus has received a new Android Pie build that brings the November Android security patch. The update also brings the Camera app version 9.0 that includes an all-new interface as well as Google Lens and Google Motion integration. While HMD Global is supposed to push the new software update to all the Nokia 7 Plus across the globe, it is currently only being reported by some users. The Nokia 7 Plus notably received an update to Android 9.0 Pie back in September.

The latest software update for the Nokia 7 Plus brings software version 3.39B and is 462.8MB in size, as reported by NokiaPowerUser. The update brings the November Android security patch. The patch was released for Google Pixel and Nexus devices earlier this month and included fixes for various security issues.

HMD Global has also brought the Camera app version 9.0 with the latest update for the Nokia 7 Plus. The new app was announced in August with a new interface that has a carousel design that you can observe while switching between different modes. There is also Google Lens integration to let you leverage Google's machine learning algorithms to identify objects in your surroundings. Lastly, the new Camera app includes Google Motion support to let your moments in the form of short videos and share them as looping GIFs or clips. You can also export your short videos to use them and share them in the future. Notably, the new Camera app comes pre-installed on the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

In addition to the latest Android security patch and the all-new Camera app, the changelog shared by some users on Twitter reveals the new software update brings a list of Android Pie features. There is a new system navigation alongside new settings menu and notifications experience. The update also brings the Adaptive Battery power prioritisation for the most commonly used apps and services. Similarly, there are adaptive and optimised brightness levels and predictive application actions.

nokia 7 plus november android update camera app ashu1bhatt twitter Nokia 7 Plus

Photo Credit: Twitter/ ashu1bhatt

 

You can check the availability of the latest Android update on your Nokia 7 Plus by going to Settings > Software updates.

Nokia 7 Plus Review

To recall, the Nokia 7 Plus received an update to Android 9.0 Pie, after a few issues, in September - it was also the first HMD Global phone to receive Android 9.0 Pie. That update brought features such as Adaptive Battery functionality, gesture-based navigation, and a new Do Not Disturb mode. It had version 3.22C and was around 1.47GB in size.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Powerful processor
  • Excellent battery life
  • Stock Android One
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
Read detailed Nokia 7 Plus review
Display6.00-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3800mAh
Further reading: Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia, Google Lens, Google Motion, HMD Global
ISRO Says Countdown for Launch of 31 Satellites Progressing Smoothly
Nokia 7 Plus Update Brings November Android Security Patch, New Camera App With Google Lens Integration: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Realme U1 With Helio P70 SoC, 25-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Realme U1 Review
  3. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India for the Second Time Today
  4. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  5. Realme U1 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  6. Oppo A7 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Vivo Y95 vs Honor 8X
  7. Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs OnePlus 6T vs Galaxy Note 9 vs iPhone XS Max
  8. Nokia 7.1 Android 9.0 Pie Stable Update Starts Rolling Out
  9. Detel Launches 'World's Most Economical LCD TV' in India
  10. Huawei Mate 20 Pro to Launch in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.