Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco pre-orders are now open in India, HMD Global announced in a release. The two smartphones were unveiled globally in March and in India early this month, with the release date scheduled for April 30. The Nokia 8 Sirocco is the flagship-class HMD Global smartphone with a stainless steel frame and curved glass finish, IP67 dust- and water-resistant design, dual-rear camera with Zeiss optics, and 6GB of RAM. On the other hand, Nokia 7 Plus is a mid-ranger with a large 6-inch 18:9 display, dual cameras with Zeiss optics on the back, and a large 3800mAh battery.

Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco price in India, launch offers

The Nokia 7 Plus price in India has been set as Rs. 25,999, and it will be available via Amazon India and Nokia Mobile Shop. Nokia 8 Sirocco price in India is Rs. 49,999, and it will be up for grabs via Flipkart and Nokia Mobile Shop. Both handsets will also be available via select retail outlets such as Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, Croma and Reliance Digital.

As for launch offers, Nokia 7 Plus buyers on Airtel network will get cashback of Rs. 2,000 as part of the operator's Mera Pehla Smartphone programme. Similarly, Nokia 8 Sirocco gives prepaid Airtel users 20GB additional data on each of the first six recharges (Rs. 199 and Rs. 349), and postpaid subscribers will get complimentary 20GB per month on plans priced at Rs. 399 and Rs. 499 plan for 6 months. Users will also get an extended free subscription to the Airtel TV app till December 31, 2018.

Buyers will also get 25 percent instant discount on domestic hotels on bookings made via MakeMyTrip. Purchases made using ICICI Bank cards will get 5 percent cashback till May 31; the handset will be available with no-cost EMIs on credit cards, Bajaj FinServ, and Home Credit.

Apart from this, MakeMyTrip is providing buyers with 25 percent instant discount on domestic hotels, while Servify will give complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance (on opening and activating a Kotak 811 savings account). Buyers will get no-cost EMIs on credit cards, Bajaj FinServ and Home Credit, while ICICI Bank cards will provide 5 percent cashback till May 31. There's also a complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance from Servify on opening and activating a Kotak 811 savings account.

Nokia 7 Plus specifications

The Nokia 7 Plus runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and is an Android One smartphone which entails no skins and customisations from Nokia's end as well as swift updates. The smartphone comes with a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160) IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

There is a dual camera setup at the back capable of 2X optical zoom with a dual-tone LED flash and Zeiss optics. The primary 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor has an aperture of f/1.75 and a pixel size of 1.4 microns. The secondary 13-megapixel sensor has an aperture of f/2.6 and a pixel size of 1 microns. On the front, the Nokia 7 Plus has a 16-megapixel fixed focus camera with an f/2.0 aperture, 1-micron pixels and Zeiss optics.

The Nokia 7 Plus has 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C (2.0), and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone measures 158.38x75.64x7.99mm and has a 3,800mAh battery with fast charging.

Nokia 8 Sirocco specifications

The single-SIM (Nano) Nokia 8 Sirocco is a part of the Android One initiative and runs Android Oreo 8.1 out-of-the-box. It comes with a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560) pOLED display which curves at the sides, has an aspect ratio of 16:9 and is covered by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco bears a dual rear camera setup with a dual-tone LED flash and Zeiss optics. It comprises of a primary 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels and a secondary 13-megapixel telephoto lens capable of 2x optical zoom with an f/2.6 aperture and 1-micron pixels. On the front, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel fixed-focus sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco has 128GB of storage built-in which cannot be expanded in any way. On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC. It measures 140.93x72.97x7.5mm and has a non-removable 3260mAh battery rated to deliver up to 22 hours of talk time and 495 hours of standby time.

