Nokia licensee HMD Global had launched the Nokia 7 Plus at MWC 2018, and the smartphone arrived in India in April. The smartphone comes with a dual-SIM slot, but while one slot offered 4G LTE connectivity the other one did not, even though the Snapdragon 660 SoC supports the feature. As a result, several users had complained about the flaw that lead to Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, confirming that the Nokia 7 Plus will receive LTE support in the second SIM soon. Now, the company has started to roll out the feature to the smartphone. Surprisingly, the Nokia 6 (2018) is also getting the same feature with the latest software update.

With the latest update, the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018) get 4G LTE network support to the second SIM card slot, as well as the May 2018 security update. HMD Global has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that 4G support for both the SIM card slots is now available on the Nokia 7 Plus and the new Nokia 6. TelecomTalk, which first spotted the rollout, reports the Nokia 7 Plus with model number TA-1046 and the Nokia 6 (2018) with model number TA-1089 are receiving an OTA update that also brings the May 2018 Android security update, though the changelog mentions neither the 4G second SIM support nor the security update.

To recall the price and specifications, the Nokia 7 Plus price in India is Rs. 25,999. The Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM variant's price in India, on the other hand, is Rs. 18,999. This is marginally higher than the Rs. 16,999 price tag of the 3GB RAM variant of the handset.

The Nokia 7 Plus runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and is an Android One smartphone. The smartphone comes with a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160) IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Nokia 7 Plus is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It has a dual rear camera setup capable of 2X optical zoom with a dual-tone LED flash and Zeiss optics. The primary 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor has an aperture of f/1.75 and a pixel size of 1.4 microns. The secondary 13-megapixel sensor has an aperture of f/2.6 and a pixel size of 1 microns. On the front, the Nokia 7 Plus has a 16-megapixel fixed focus camera with an f/2.0 aperture, 1-micron pixels and Zeiss optics.

It has 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C (2.0), and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor. It has a 3,800mAh battery and measures 158.38x75.64x7.99mm.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 6 (2018) is also a part of the Android One programme and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM.

As for camera specifications, the Nokia 6 (2018) bears a single 16-megapixel rear sensor with dual LED flash and f/2.0 aperture, and a single 8-megapixel fixed-focus sensor on the front with the same f/2.0 aperture. It has 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options on the Nokia 6 (2018) include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, 3.5mm jack, and USB Type-C.