2018-02-25T18:26:21

Welcome to the Nokia live blog from MWC 2018! We'll be bringing you live updates from Nokia's keynote event at MWC, where we expect a bunch of new smartphones to be announced. It's scheduled to kick off at 4pm CET or if you're joining us from India, then that's 8:30pm IST.



HMD Global is expected to announce the Nokia 1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Pro, Nokia 3310 4G, and Nokia 6 (2018), based on the leaks we've had so far. But of course, nothing if official till Nokia actually announces them so we'll just have to wait and see if the rumours were true or not.