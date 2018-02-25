The Nokia 1 and Nokia 7 Plus launch event ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC 2018) has started, with a recap of the company's activity in 2017 being the starting point. Nokia says it has shipped 70 million new Nokia phones in 2017, and claimed it was the biggest brand in feature phones last year. For 2018, it says it will double down on smartphones and aims to do even better than it did last year. But the first order of business will be the Nokia 8110 4G slider feature phone, giving the fans a revamped version of its popular phone from 1999 but with high-speed Internet access. Key features of the Nokia 8110 4G include access to Google and Facebook apps, the option to create hotspot, and a global average price of EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 6,285).

Nokia 1 is the next model to be announced, another stock Android smartphone with Oreo on board. Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Offer, HMD Global has also announced the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018) at the ongoing MWC 2018 event. The new Nokia 1 smartphone is priced at EUR 85 (about Rs. 6,700).

Nokia MWC 2018 live stream

The Nokia Mobile press conference in Barcelona kicked off at 4pm CET (8:30pm IST). The event will be live streamed in the YouTube video below, on the Nokia Mobile Facebook page, as well as the Nokia website. Visit our How to Watch Nokia MWC 2018 Launch Live article for more details. You can track live updates from the event in the live blog above, or by following us on Twitter.