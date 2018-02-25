Why Game of Thrones Creators Writing Star Wars Might Be a Bad, Bad Idea
2018-02-25T21:13:35
Nokia 7 Plus With 18:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
2018-02-25T21:12:53
That's a wrap folks! Thanks for sticking with us for this live blog.
2018-02-25T21:11:20
We're now watching a preview of the add for HMD Global's new smartphones.
2018-02-25T21:10:25
"There is now a Nokia phone for every consumer," says Seiche.
2018-02-25T21:09:41
Seiche is back on stage. Looks like we're wrapping up.
2018-02-25T21:09:10
Jamie says that the new Android One phones will automatically get the next Android P update too, later in the year.
2018-02-25T21:07:40
2018-02-25T21:06:43
"This collaboration for Android One with HMD Global is the largest one yet," says Jamie.
2018-02-25T21:05:50
He's talking about how Google partnered with HMD Global for the new offerings. Nokia 1 will be among the first devices to use the Go edition of Android.
2018-02-25T21:04:30
Jamie from Google, VP of Android and Google Play is on stage.
2018-02-25T21:04:06
2018-02-25T21:02:52
Sarvikas is recapping all the announcements that were just made.
2018-02-25T21:02:25
Features three high dynamic range mics with Nokia Ozo spatial audio. Will be available in April, it will retail for 749 euros (~Rs. 60,000).
2018-02-25T21:01:05
We now have a video of another new Nokia announcement. This is the Nokia 8 Sirocco. Over 95% of the surface area is covered by Gorilla Glass 5. Everyone is milled out of a single block of stainless steel. It's IP67 rated. There's also wireless charging in the design. It's also just 7.5mm thin at its spine and at the edge, it less than 2mm.
2018-02-25T20:58:46
Will be available in April at an average retail price of 399 euros (~ Rs. 32,000).
2018-02-25T20:57:19
2018-02-25T20:56:29
Sebastian from Zeiss is on stage to talk about the camera
2018-02-25T20:55:55
You can now add masks to your bothies or animate a character and send a video message.
2018-02-25T20:55:28
Nokia 7 Plus - 6-inch, 18:9 display. It features three imaging sensors with Zeiss optics. Powered by Snapdragon 660 mobile platform and promises 2 days of battery life. Built from a single block of aluminium.
The dual camera setup at the back has a second telephoto sensor. All Nokia phones with Zeiss optics will have Pro camera option in the Settings app. New Imaging suite that's AI powered.
2018-02-25T20:52:57
2018-02-25T20:51:37
We now have a follow up to the Nokia 6, simply called the 'New Nokia 6'. Continues the same unibody aluminium build. It now has Zeiss optics, supports bothies and there's a face recognition feature too. It features a Snapdragon 630 mobile platform, wireless charging.
Two colours. Will be available globally beginning April for 279 euros (~Rs. 22,260).
2018-02-25T20:48:29
Nokia phones will be part of the Android One program. Sarvikas is talking about the Nokia 6, which was an "instant success" when it launched last year.
2018-02-25T20:46:54
Sarvikas is talking about how the Nokia 8 is already on Android 8.1, compared to the competition. Other existing Nokia phones are also due for the latest Android update. This is thanks to the unique partnership with Google.
2018-02-25T20:45:33
It features Android Oreo Go Edition. Will features Xpress-On covers. Will be available starting early April for around $85 (around Rs. 5,500).
2018-02-25T20:44:11
Sarvikas just announced the Nokia 1, the company's most affordable smartphone.
2018-02-25T20:43:21
2018-02-25T20:41:36
The 8110 4G is a unique proposition. It's for a the customers who want the ease of use of feature phones. "It's truly transformational," says Sarvikas. Comes with Facebook, Twitter, Google Maps, Assistant. Supports hotspot. WIll ship in two colours, Black and BananaYellow. Will ship in May starting at 79 euros.
2018-02-25T20:39:14
Juho Sarvikas is up on stage now for a new product announcement. Nokia 8110 4G.
2018-02-25T20:37:48
We're going through some of the innovations that HDM Global brought in 2017, with phones like the Nokia 8 and 3310.
2018-02-25T20:36:36
Nokia is No.1 globally in feature phones, by value, says Seiche. Shipped over 70 million Nokia phones in a year.
2018-02-25T20:35:05
Seiche says Nokia has presence in over 170 countries. Nokia phones are now available in over 250,000 retail stores, globally.
2018-02-25T20:34:00
"In just over a year, we've introduced 11 new phones," says Seiche.
2018-02-25T20:32:58
Florian Seiche, CEO of HMD Global is on stage.
2018-02-25T20:17:58
The giant screen that you see below is looping some highlights from last year's MWC event. There's also some live acoustic guitar music being played, till the event begins.
2018-02-25T20:06:34
About half an hour to go before we kick off.
2018-02-25T20:03:41
We're finally inside.
2018-02-25T19:51:16
We're still in the same spot. But hey, we got our badge and are good to go!
2018-02-25T19:43:56
2018-02-25T19:37:10
Which new Nokia phone are you most excited to hear about? The flagship Nokia 9? Nokia 1? or maybe the 4G version of the Nokia 3310?
2018-02-25T19:33:30
2018-02-25T19:32:38
We're in the line. Waiting for the doors to open.
2018-02-25T18:26:21
Welcome to the Nokia live blog from MWC 2018! We'll be bringing you live updates from Nokia's keynote event at MWC, where we expect a bunch of new smartphones to be announced. It's scheduled to kick off at 4pm CET or if you're joining us from India, then that's 8:30pm IST.
HMD Global is expected to announce the Nokia 1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Pro, Nokia 3310 4G, and Nokia 6 (2018), based on the leaks we've had so far. But of course, nothing if official till Nokia actually announces them so we'll just have to wait and see if the rumours were true or not.
The Nokia 1 and Nokia 7 Plus launch event ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC 2018) has started, with a recap of the company's activity in 2017 being the starting point. Nokia says it has shipped 70 million new Nokia phones in 2017, and claimed it was the biggest brand in feature phones last year. For 2018, it says it will double down on smartphones and aims to do even better than it did last year. But the first order of business will be the Nokia 8110 4G slider feature phone, giving the fans a revamped version of its popular phone from 1999 but with high-speed Internet access. Key features of the Nokia 8110 4G include access to Google and Facebook apps, the option to create hotspot, and a global average price of EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 6,285).
Nokia 1 is the next model to be announced, another stock Android smartphone with Oreo on board. Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Offer, HMD Global has also announced the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018) at the ongoing MWC 2018 event. The new Nokia 1 smartphone is priced at EUR 85 (about Rs. 6,700).
The Nokia Mobile press conference in Barcelona kicked off at 4pm CET (8:30pm IST). The event will be live streamed in the YouTube video below, on the Nokia Mobile Facebook page, as well as the Nokia website. Visit our How to Watch Nokia MWC 2018 Launch Live article for more details. You can track live updates from the event in the live blog above, or by following us on Twitter.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.