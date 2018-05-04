Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 7 Plus to Get 4G LTE Support in Second SIM Slot Soon

 
, 04 May 2018
Nokia 7 Plus to Get 4G LTE Support in Second SIM Slot Soon

Highlights

  • Nokia 7 Plus has dual-SIM slots with LTE support only in one slot
  • Juho Sarvikas says that LTE support is coming to second slot as well
  • Nokia 7 Plus is available in India for Rs. 25,999

Unveiled at MWC this year, the Nokia 7 Plus made its way to the Indian market in April at Rs. 25,999. The smartphone features a dual-SIM slot, and while one slot offered LTE connectivity the other did not. This didn't go down well with critics, and many users started pointing out this flaw, given that the smartphone runs on Snapdragon 660 SoC. However, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, has now confirmed that the Nokia 7 Plus will receive LTE support in the second SIM soon.

The Nokia 7 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor and the chipset brings support for dual -SIM LTE functionality. Therefore the lack for LTE support in the second SIM was questioned by many. In a Twitter reply, Sarvikas on Thursday confirmed that support for LTE on the second SIM is arriving soon. This is a welcome change as many users in India have now switched to 4G exclusively.

The Nokia 7 Plus is available via Amazon India, the Nokia Shop, and select offline retail outlets such as Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, Croma and Reliance Digital, in Black/ Copper and White/ Copper colour variants.

Nokia 7 Plus specifications

The Nokia 7 Plus runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and is an Android One smartphone which entails no skins and customisations from Nokia's end as well as swift updates. The smartphone comes with a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160) IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass and a peak brightness rating of 500-nits. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

There is a dual camera setup at the back capable of 2X optical zoom with a dual-tone LED flash and Zeiss optics. The primary 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor has an aperture of f/1.75 and a pixel size of 1.4 microns. The secondary 13-megapixel sensor has an aperture of f/2.6 and a pixel size of 1 microns. On the front, the Nokia 7 Plus has a 16-megapixel fixed focus camera with an f/2.0 aperture, 1-micron pixels and Zeiss optics.

The Nokia 7 Plus has 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C (2.0), and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also comes with a myriad of sensors on board such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The smartphone measures 158.38x75.64x7.99mm and has a 3,800mAh battery with fast charging that HMD Global claims can deliver a standby time of 723 hours and a talk time of up to 19 hours.

Comments

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Powerful processor
  • Excellent battery life
  • Stock Android One
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
Read detailed Nokia 7 Plus review
Display6.00-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3800mAh
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Sony Bravia X9000F 4K HDR Android TV Series Launched in India: Price, Features, and More
Nokia 7 Plus to Get 4G LTE Support in Second SIM Slot Soon
 
 

