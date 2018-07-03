NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 7 Plus Dual-VoLTE Issues Fixed, Confirms HMD Global

 
, 03 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 7 Plus Dual-VoLTE Issues Fixed, Confirms HMD Global

Highlights

  • Nokia 7 Plus users suffered dual-VoLTE issues after June security update
  • CPO Juho Sarvikas has confirmed that the issue has been fixed
  • The Nokia 7 Plus issue was fixed server side

HMD Global launched the Nokia 7 Plus at MWC 2018, and the smartphone arrived in India in April. The smartphone in May received an update that provided it with dual 4G VoLTE support, however, users recently reported of VoLTE issues after the June security update. Now, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, has confirmed that the company has fixed all network issues on the Nokia 7 Plus through an OTA update. The update was enabled server-side, therefore no user intervention was required. If you try to make a VoLTE call, it should work seamlessly, without any issues.

After the June security update, many Nokia 7 Plus users started reporting issues with the dual-VoLTE support, and issues with Jio VoLTE as well - one of the very popular network providers in India. As mentioned, dual- 4G VoLTE support arrived only in May for Nokia 7 Plus users, and earlier only the primary SIM supported 4G/ VoLTE, while the second SIM didn't. Sarvikas replied to a tweet confirming that all these VoLTE related issues have been fixed by the company through a server-side update. Therefore, you will not need to receive and download an OTA update manually, but HMD Global has enabled it server-side. He details that the modem configurations were not loading properly, and that has been fixed through the update.

These network issues in India disappointed many users who are now heavy users of the VoLTE network. Telecom operator Reliance Jio, for example, will cease to work if the phone is not VoLTE compatible. However, HMD Global has now fixed all issues, and the Nokia 7 Plus should work with all carriers seamlessly.

The Nokia 7 Plus price in India has been set at Rs. 25,999 (best buy price) and is available via Amazon India, the Nokia Mobile Shop, and select outlets such as Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, Croma and Reliance Digital, in Black/ Copper and White/ Copper colour variants. Nokia 7 Plus has dual rear cameras with Zeiss optics, 6-inch bezel-less display, big battery, and body designed from a single block of series 6000 aluminium. The smartphone also offers face unlock and artificial intelligence features like the ability to add masks to selfies.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Powerful processor
  • Excellent battery life
  • Stock Android One
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
Read detailed Nokia 7 Plus review
Display6.00-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3800mAh
Further reading: Nokia, HMD Global
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Lyft Follows Uber's Footsteps, Enters Bike-Sharing Business With Motivate Deal
Instagram Introduces 'You're All Caught Up' Message, Parent Company Facebook Tests Do Not Disturb Features
Nokia 7 Plus Dual-VoLTE Issues Fixed, Confirms HMD Global
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Jio Brings Down JioFi Effective Price to Rs. 499 With New Cashback Offer
  2. Meet the Future Phones That Fold Up, Have 9 Cameras, and Charge Over Thin Air
  3. Samsung Galaxy On6 With Infinity Display, Selfie Flash Launched
  4. Redmi 6 Pro Launch, WhatsApp's New Features, and More News This Week
  5. Vivo Z1i With 19:9 Display, AR Stickers Launched
  6. Mi A1 Android 8.1 Oreo Update Pulled Due to Bugs: Report
  7. Moto E5 Plus to Launch in India on July 10
  8. Amazon Prime Day India Sale Starts July 16, Launches and Offers Previewed
  9. 2018 iPhone Models' 18W USB-C Fast Charging Adapter Leaked in Photos
  10. OnePlus 6 Red Edition Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.