Nokia 7 Plus Dual-VoLTE Issues Fixed, Confirms HMD Global

HMD Global launched the Nokia 7 Plus at MWC 2018, and the smartphone arrived in India in April. The smartphone in May received an update that provided it with dual 4G VoLTE support, however, users recently reported of VoLTE issues after the June security update. Now, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, has confirmed that the company has fixed all network issues on the Nokia 7 Plus through an OTA update. The update was enabled server-side, therefore no user intervention was required. If you try to make a VoLTE call, it should work seamlessly, without any issues.

After the June security update, many Nokia 7 Plus users started reporting issues with the dual-VoLTE support, and issues with Jio VoLTE as well - one of the very popular network providers in India. As mentioned, dual- 4G VoLTE support arrived only in May for Nokia 7 Plus users, and earlier only the primary SIM supported 4G/ VoLTE, while the second SIM didn't. Sarvikas replied to a tweet confirming that all these VoLTE related issues have been fixed by the company through a server-side update. Therefore, you will not need to receive and download an OTA update manually, but HMD Global has enabled it server-side. He details that the modem configurations were not loading properly, and that has been fixed through the update.

These network issues in India disappointed many users who are now heavy users of the VoLTE network. Telecom operator Reliance Jio, for example, will cease to work if the phone is not VoLTE compatible. However, HMD Global has now fixed all issues, and the Nokia 7 Plus should work with all carriers seamlessly.

The Nokia 7 Plus price in India has been set at Rs. 25,999 (best buy price) and is available via Amazon India, the Nokia Mobile Shop, and select outlets such as Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, Croma and Reliance Digital, in Black/ Copper and White/ Copper colour variants. Nokia 7 Plus has dual rear cameras with Zeiss optics, 6-inch bezel-less display, big battery, and body designed from a single block of series 6000 aluminium. The smartphone also offers face unlock and artificial intelligence features like the ability to add masks to selfies.