Nokia 7 Plus Gets Android P Developer Preview 5 (Beta 4) Build: How to Install

, 09 August 2018
Nokia 7 Plus Gets Android P Developer Preview 5 (Beta 4) Build: How to Install

Nokia 7 Plus is part of the Android Beta programme

Highlights

  • Nokia 7 Plus users can now install Android P Beta 4
  • Google released the stable version of Android 9 Pie earlier this week
  • Users will have to register on the Nokia developer site for access

Nokia 7 Plus users can now update their smartphones to Android P Developer Preview 5 (Beta 4) if they so wish. HMD Global's CPO Juho Sarvikas announced on Wednesday that the preview build has been rolled out before the stable release to ensure no glitches. The new update brings a lot of improvements, but it also brings gestures to the Nokia 7 Plus. The size of the update is at 1.4GB and it still comes with the July security patch. The announcement comes a day after Google released the stable version of Android 9 Pie for Pixel devices. So far, amongst non-Google devices, only the Essential PH-1 has received a stable Android 9 Pie update. Like the Nokia 7 Plus, it is also part of the Android P Beta programme.

Android P Developer Preview 5 (Beta 4) V3.150 for the Nokia 7 Plus brings along with it new navigation system, a new settings menu, and a new notification panel. It brings adaptive battery power prioritization, adaptive brightness, and app actions as well.

To receive OTA updates for the preview build or sideload it manually, you need to register first on the Nokia developer website. After that's done, if you wish to not wait for the OTA, you can sideload it manually by flashing the ROM onto your device. We recommend that you download the beta release under a strong Wi-Fi connection and put your phone on charge.

The images are available on the Nokia website, but this means you'll need to wipe out all data before you install the software. Therefore, ensure that you backup all your data before you proceed. You will need to register over at Nokia's Developer Portal and download the relevant ROM files. Then, you will need to reboot the Nokia 7 Plus to recovery, hit factory reset, and then sideload the ROM package through ADB. To read step by step instructions, head here.

Further reading: Android Pie, Nokia, HMD Global
