Nokia 7 Plus has received Android P Developer Preview Beta 4.1 days ahead of getting the public release of Android 9.0 Pie. The latest update brings software version 3.190. It comes weeks after HMD Global released Android P Developer Preview 5 (Beta 4). The new software version brings the September Android security patch. The changelog of the latest over-the-air (OTA) update doesn't reveal any improvements over the Developer Preview that reached the Nokia 7 Plus last month. Notably, the Nokia 7 Plus is one of the early handsets that are a part of Google's Android P Beta programme. This is aimed to bring a speedier update to the next version of Android.

The official changelog of the Android P Developer Preview Beta 4.1, courtesy Nokia Camp, shows that the update brings a new system navigation, settings menu, and notifications as well as Google's Adaptive Battery power prioritisation for all the most commonly used apps and services. These are the core Android Pie features that are already available for the Nokia 7 Plus through the past Android P Developer Preview builds. Furthermore, there is the September Android security patch.

You need to register on the Nokia developer website to receive the OTA update for the latest preview build. You can also sideload the update manually by flashing the ROM onto your device. The images for the update are available through the Nokia website. It is worth noting here that you'll need to wipe out all your data before beginning with the images. Therefore, it is recommended to back up your data before proceeding for the update.

Once you've downloaded the ROM files from the Nokia website, reboot your Nokia 7 Plus to the recovery mode and then hit factory reset. After that, you need to sideload the ROM package through ADB. You can follow these steps to accomplish the update process.