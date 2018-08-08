Nokia 7 Plus Reportedly Receiving Android 9 Pie Software Update in India

HMD Global is looking to keep its promise of fast Android updates, as just a day after the official Android 9 Pie release Nokia 7 Plus users are allegedly receiving the stable update already. Screenshots of the update arriving for Nokia 7 Plus users in India, along with it running smoothly on the screen have surfaced online. Android 9 Pie has been rolled out to Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL users. Apart from this, Essential PH-1 has also received its Android 9 Pie stable update. The Android 9.0 update brings with it a new navigation system, enhanced smart text selection feature, app actions, adaptive battery and brightness, and improved security, among other great features.

NokiaPowerUser got a tip from a user named Biswajeet claiming that his Nokia 7 Plus was getting the Android 9 Pie update. The tipster also shared screenshots of Android 9 Pie update arriving via OTA, and another screenshot of the new software running on the phone. The size of the update is huge at 1173MB, and it is recommended that you download it under a strong Wi-Fi connection and while its on charge. We've contacted HMD Global for an official confirmation on the roll-out, and we will update this story as and when we hear back.

The Nokia 7 Plus price in India is at Rs. 25,999, and it comes under Google's Android One programme that is designed to offer stock Android experience and speedy updates. It comes with a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS LCD panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 64GB internal storage, and 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. It comes with a dual camera setup - a 12-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. Features include dual-tone LED flash, 2x optical zoom, and Zeiss optics. On the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel fixed focus camera with an f/2.0 aperture and Zeiss optics. The smartphone packs a 3800mAh battery and measures 158.38x75.64x7.99mm. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C (2.0), and a 3.5mm headphone jack.