Nokia 7 Plus Android 9.0 Pie Update Delayed Due to 'Platform Specific Certification Bugs'

, 26 September 2018
Earlier this month, the Nokia 7 Plus had received the Android P Developer Preview Beta 4.1

Highlights

  • Nokia 7 Plus has been constantly receiving Android Pie beta updates
  • The confirmation was made by HMD Global CPO Juho Sarvikas
  • There is no word yet on when the update would be released

Nokia 7 Plus Android 9.0 Pie software update has been delayed, with the official confirmation coming straight from HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas. The company has given "platform specific certification bugs" as the reason behind the delay in the mid-range smartphone receiving the eagerly awaited Android 9.0 Pie update. To recall, HMD Global had confirmed at the Nokia 6.1 Plus launch last month that the Nokia 7 Plus would get a taste of Google's latest operating system in September.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Sarvikas said, "#Android Pie for #Nokia 7 plus met with a couple of tricky platform specific certification bugs. We've got them now and are running final round of tests for quality assurance. Apologies for the delay. Like you know from Beta Labs, stability is there #nokiamobile."

Earlier this month, the Nokia 7 Plus received Android P Developer Preview Beta 4.1 update, which brought features such as a new system navigation, settings menu, notifications, and Google's Adaptive Battery power prioritisation. Also, the Nokia smartphone last week received support for Digital Wellbeing, a de-addiction initiative by Google that is a highlighted feature of Android 9.0 Pie. Before this rollout, Digital Wellbeing was limited to only the Pixel series of smartphones.

Nokia 7 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 7 Plus runs Android 8.1 Oreo as part of the Android One programme, and sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) LCD panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Nokia 7 Plus sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the handset bears a 16-megapixel fixed focus with f/2.0 aperture and Zeiss optics. There is a 3,800mAh battery under the hood.

A new smartphone from the company, possibly the Nokia 7.1 Plus, has been leaked a couple of times in this month leading us to believe that it might be launched on October 4 at HMD Global's launch event. The phone is expected to borrow its design language from the Nokia 6.1 Plus, with a display notch and vertical dual rear cameras.

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Powerful processor
  • Excellent battery life
  • Stock Android One
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
Read detailed Nokia 7 Plus review
Display6.00-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3800mAh
Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 7 Plus Specifications, HMD Global, Android Pie
Amazon Echo
