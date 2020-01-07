Technology News
Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out, HMD Global Announces

Nokia 7 Plus gets dark mode and gesture navigation features with its Android 10 update

Updated: 7 January 2020 19:39 IST
Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out, HMD Global Announces

HMD Global is rolling out Android 10 for the Nokia 7 Plus

Highlights
  • Nokia 7 Plus receives Android 10 update
  • The update is 1.4GB in size
  • The Nokia 7 Plus is a part of the Android One programme

Nokia 7 Plus is now receiving its Android 10 update, HMD Global, the Nokia mobile brand licensee, has announced. This makes the Nokia 7 Plus the second smartphone to get the update in recent times. HMD Global recently rolled out the Android 10 software update to the Nokia 6.1 Plus. The Nokia 7 Plus was launched in 2018 with Android Oreo, and received an update to Android Pie in the next few months. The Nokia 7 Plus is a part of Google's Android One programme which promises guaranteed software updates and an optimised, stock Android interface.

Nokia Mobile tweeted that the company is rolling out the latest version of Android to the Nokia 7 Plus. This software update V4.10C is about 1.4GB in size and also brings in the December security patch along with it. The Android 10 update also brings Dark mode, Smart Reply as well as Gesture Navigation. Users should receive an update notification when it rolls out in their region, and alternatively, they can navigate to Settings > About Phone > System Update to manually check for the update.

The Nokia 7 Plus was launched in India in April 2018. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that is paired with 4GB of RAM. It has a 6-inch full-HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Nokia 7 Plus has a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 13-megapixel primary camera with Zeiss optics. It has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

To recall, Nokia 7 Plus has a 3,800mAh battery which performed quite well when we reviewed it. As the Nokia 7 Plus is a part of the Android One Programme it was expected to get two guaranteed Android updates and three years of security updates. The Android 10 update could be the last major update that the Nokia 7 Plus receives.

