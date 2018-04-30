Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco are now available for purchase in India. Both new smartphones developed by HMD Global were unveiled globally back in March and went for pre-orders in the country earlier this month. The Nokia 7 Plus is available through Amazon India, while the Nokia 8 Sirocco is on sale at Flipkart. The handsets are also available through the online Nokia Shop as well as via select retail outlets, including Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, Croma, and Reliance Digital among others. HMD Global has also included a bunch of launch offers to persuade customers.

Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco price in India, launch offers

The Nokia 7 Plus price in India is set at Rs. 25,999. The smartphone comes with a list of launch offers, including a Rs. 2,000 cashback on Airtel network as a part of the 'Mera Pehla Smartphone' programme owned by the operator. Nokia 7 Plus customers will also get complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance from Servify (on opening and activating a Kotak 811 saving account). There are also no-cost EMI options on all major credit cards, Bajaj FinServ, and Home Credit.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco price in India, on the other hand, is set at Rs. 49,999. It comes with 20GB additional data for prepaid Airtel subscribers that can be availed through each of the first six recharges (Rs. 199 and Rs. 349). Postpaid Airtel subscribers are offered with complimentary 20GB data per month on plans priced at Rs. 399 and Rs. 499 for first six months from the purchase of the Nokia 8 Sirocco. Moreover, Flipkart is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 19,000 in lieu of an old smartphone.

On the part of common launch offers, there is 25 percent of instant discount on domestic hotel bookings via MakeMyTrip. Customers purchasing the new Nokia smartphones via ICICI Bank cards will get a 10 percent cashback for a limited period. Furthermore, there is an extended free subscription to the Airtel TV app until December 31, 2018.

Nokia 7 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 7 Plus (Review) runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and comes under Google's Android One programme that is designed to offer stock Android experience and speedy updates. The smartphone features a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS LCD panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

HMD Global has provided a dual camera setup on the back of the Nokia 7 Plus that supports 2x optical zoom and is accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash and Zeiss optics. The dual camera setup has a primary 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, while a 13-megapixel secondary sensor has an f/2.6 aperture. On the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel fixed focus camera with an f/2.0 aperture and Zeiss optics.

The Nokia 7 Plus has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C (2.0), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 3800mAh battery and measures 158.38x75.64x7.99mm.

Nokia 8 Sirocco specifications

The single-SIM (Nano) Nokia 8 Sirocco (Review) runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and comes under the Android One programme. It has a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) pOLED display along with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that has a primary 12-megapixel image sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, wide-angle lens and a secondary 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.6 aperture, telephoto lens. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with a fixed-focus lens, featuring f/2.0 aperture.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco has 128GB of onboard storage that is not expandable. On the connectivity front, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 3260mAh battery and measures 140.93x72.97x7.5mm.

