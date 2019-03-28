Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 6.1 are reportedly receiving the March Android security patch via updates in India. All four updates are available over-the-air and should gradually reach smartphones over the next few days. The software updates bring the same V3.51F build to all four Nokia smartphones and primarily include March Android security patch and user interface enhancements. Separately, HMD Global has also reportedly rolled out the March Security patch for the Nokia 1 smartphone in Iraq. The update includes V1.550 build and packs March security patch as well as system stability improvements.

Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 6.1 are currently running on Android 9 Pie, so there is no change in the Android version after the latest update. The Nokia 1 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo, but the latest update doesn't bring a new version of Android for the phone as well. According to online reports, the Nokia 7 Plus update is 375.3MB in size, whereas the Nokia 7.1 update is 342.9MB, Nokia 6.1 Plus update is 339.8MB, and Nokia 6.1 update is 530.7MB. The Nokia 1 update size is 816.4MB.

Apart from March Android security patch and user interface enhancements, the V3.51F update for Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 6.1 also brings improve system stability. The Nokia 7.1 update is also said to be live in the United States. There is no word on when other markets will be getting the same update, but given HMD Global's track record, it shouldn't take long.

To recall, Nokia 7 Plus was released in India back in April 2018 and received the Android Pie update in September, whereas Nokia 7.1 arrived in the country in December 2018, Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched in August 2018, and Nokia 6.1 was introduced in April last year.