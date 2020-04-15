Technology News
  Nokia 7.3 Tipped to Come With 'Improved' Quad Rear Camera Setup With Zeiss Optics: Report

Nokia 7.3 Tipped to Come With ‘Improved’ Quad Rear Camera Setup With Zeiss Optics: Report

Nokia 7.3 is rumoured to include a 48-megapixel or 64-megapixel main sensor with Zeiss optics.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 15 April 2020 13:37 IST
Nokia 7.3 Tipped to Come With ‘Improved’ Quad Rear Camera Setup With Zeiss Optics: Report

Nokia 7.2 was launched last year with triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Nokia 7.3 is rumoured to succeed Nokia 7.2
  • Nokia 7.2 has triple rear cameras
  • Nokia 7.3 is also tipped to come with improved Night Mode

Nokia 7.3 smartphone is rumoured to succeed the Nokia 7.2 that was launched last year. A report is now suggesting that the Nokia 7.3 will pack "much-improved quad rear camera setup" that will provide better "image quality" than its predecessor. The report also highlighted that the rumoured Nokia 7.3 will likely include a 32-megapixel or a 24-megapixel selfie camera. It is further speculated that the Nokia 7.3 smartphone will come out with Nokia 9.3 PureView phone in the third quarter of 2020.

According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, the rear quad-camera setup on the rumoured Nokia 7.3 smartphone will include a 64-megapixel main camera along with a depth camera, a macro camera, and an ultra-wide shooter. The report also speculates that the smartphone could come with a 48-megapixel main sensor with Zeiss optics instead of the 64-megapixel camera. Citing sources, the report further hinted that the cameras will "significantly improve Night Mode" and "imaging quality." Lastly, the report claimed that the company may integrate 5G support to one of the variants of the Nokia 7.3 smartphone.

To recall, the Nokia 7.2 (Review) phone that was launched last year has a triple rear camera setup (48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel) and a 20-megapixel camera on the front panel.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 7.3 is slated to come out with Nokia 9.3 PureView but, an earlier report stated that the launch of Nokia 9.3 PureView has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to the report, Nokia 9.3 PureView launch was delayed due to supply chain issues that emerged due to the pandemic. As of now, we do not know whether or not this will affect the launch of the Nokia 7.3 as well.

Currently, HMD Global is yet to confirm the launch of both the Nokia 7.3 and the Nokia 9.3 PureView.

Comments

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 7.3, HMD Global
PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode Coming April 16 With New Mechanics, Drones, and More

