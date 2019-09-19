Nokia 7.2 has been officially launched in India just days after it was teased by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global through its social media channels. The new Nokia smartphone, which was unveiled at IFA 2019 earlier this month, sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The handset also comes with Google's Android One branding and is upgradable to Android 10. Other highlights of the Nokia 7.2 include a PureDisplay panel with always-on HDR technology and Nordic design that flaunts a gradient back panel. The Nokia 7.2 is also touted to deliver a two-day battery life on a single charge.

Nokia 7.2 price in India, launch offers

The Nokia 7.2 price in India is set at Rs. 18,599 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 19,599. The phone with Charcoal and Cyan Green colour options will be available for purchase through various offline stores, Flipkart and the Nokia India online store starting September 23.

Launch offers on the Nokia 7.2 include a 10 percent cashback for customers purchasing via offline retail stores using HDFC Bank cards. The cashback offer will be available until October 31 for transactions made through Pinelabs terminals. Further, customers would get 10 percent cashback when they use HDFC consumer finance. There is also a special zero triple offer with zero down payment, zero processing fee, and no interest cost on purchases made through Bajaj Finance, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank CD loans, and HDBFS until October 31.

Jio subscribers will get benefits worth Rs. 7,200 on Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 prepaid recharge plans. The benefits include Rs. 2,200 worth of cashback from Jio alongside Rs. 3,000 worth of vouchers from Cleartrip and a Rs. 2,000 discount on Zoomcar.

For customers purchasing the Nokia 7.2 through the Nokia India online store, HMD Global will offer a Rs. 2,000 gift card. Flipkart customers, on the other hand, will receive a Rs. 2,000 additional exchange discount. Both offers are applicable until October 31.

Flipkart will also offer a five percent cashback for customers using HDFC Bank debit cards until September 28. Furthermore, customers purchasing the smartphone during Flipkart's Big Billion Days festival sale will receive a 10 percent instant discount using ICICI Bank credit cards and Axis Bank credit and debit cards.

Globally, the Nokia 7.2 was unveiled earlier this month with a starting price of EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 24,000) alongside the Nokia 6.2.

Nokia 7.2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 7.2 runs Android 9 Pie and is upgradable to Android 10. The smartphone, being a part of Android One, is also promised to receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years. Moreover, HMD Global says that the Nokia 7.2 users will get a three-month membership trial to Google One worth Rs. 130 a month at no additional cost.

On the display front, the Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR10 support, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 500 nits brightness. The smartphone is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Nokia 7.2 houses the triple rear camera setup that includes the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Similar to some other Nokia phones, the Nokia 7.2 has Zeiss Optics. There are also three Zeiss bokeh modes, namely Zeiss Modern, Zeiss Swirl, and Zeiss Smooth, and artificial intelligence (AI) based camera features, including a dedicated night mode.

The Nokia 7.2 has up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3,500mAh battery and measures 159.88x75.11x8.25mm.