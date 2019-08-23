Technology News
loading

Nokia 7.2 Live Photos, Colour Variants Leaked Ahead of Expected IFA 2019 Launch

Nokia 7.2 sports a circular camera module at the back.

By | Updated: 23 August 2019 15:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 7.2 Live Photos, Colour Variants Leaked Ahead of Expected IFA 2019 Launch

Photo Credit: Techmesto

Nokia 7.2 in Forest Green leaks out in live photos.

Highlights
  • Nokia 7.2 is expected to launch at IFA 2019
  • Live photos confirm previous render leaks
  • It has a circular camera module with three cameras

The Nokia 7.2 has been in the news recently thanks to a couple of leaks. These leaks so far have revealed the design of the smartphones as well as the hardware that is powering the device. HMD Global, the company behind the Nokia brand has confirmed a launch event at IFA 2019 where it is expected to launch two new smartphones. It is heavily speculated that the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 are the two devices expected to break cover at IFA 2019.

A new leak reported by Techmesto shows alleged live photos of the Nokia 7.2 corroborating the design that had leaked out previously. Another leak from a Russian distributor also tips that the Nokia 7.2 will be available in three colours Ice Blue, Forest Green, Charcoal Black. The recent leak from Russia also reveals a TA-1196 model number for Russia and the fact that the Nokia 7.2 will be a dual SIM device. In a previous leak, NokiaPowerUser had confirmed that the TA-1178 model number corresponds to the single-SIM variant of the Nokia 7.2. This particular variant was also said to feature 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

The live photo shows a Nokia 7.2 in Forest Green. It also reveals the waterdrop notch design at the front. Previous reports hint that the Nokia 7.2 will come with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR 10 support. At the back, it has a triple camera setup which is placed in a circular camera module. It also has a rear-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner.

One of the cameras in the module is likely to be a 48-megapixel sensor while the details of the other sensors are unknown at the moment. The Nokia 7.2 was also spotted on Geekbench and it reveals that the device could be powered by either a Snapdragon 660 SoC or a Snapdragon 710 SoC. The phone is said to pack in a 3500mAh battery and has support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge technology.

HMD Global has already announced that it will be hosting an event at IFA 2019 on September 5, where it is expected to launch the Nokia 7.2. Looks like we won't have to wait for really long to know more about the device.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, HMD Global, Nokia 7.2
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Your Child's First Phone: Here Are the Expert Recommendations, From Basic to Smart
Redmi Note 8 Series Surpasses 1 Million Registrations Mark in a Day, Redmi Note 8 Pro Battery Capacity Revealed
Nokia 7.2 Live Photos, Colour Variants Leaked Ahead of Expected IFA 2019 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Android Ditches Dessert-Themed Names as Q Becomes 10
  3. 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  4. Xiaomi Mi A3 Review
  5. Zomato CEO Taunts Restaurant Association Chief as Discounts Row Continues
  6. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  7. OnePlus TV to Sport a 55-Inch QLED Display, Company Confirms
  8. Airtel Broadband Plans Now Offer Up to 1000GB Additional Data: All Details
  9. Realme to Debut New Phone Series Focused on Performance, Camera Next Week
  10. Angry Birds Movie 2 Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
#Latest Stories
  1. Valve Patches Zero Day Vulnerabilities in Steam After Banning Researcher Who Discovered It, Changes Bug Bounty Rules
  2. Redmi Note 8 Series Surpasses 1 Million Registrations Mark in a Day, Redmi Note 8 Pro Battery Capacity Revealed
  3. Nokia 7.2 Live Photos, Colour Variants Leaked Ahead of Expected IFA 2019 Launch
  4. Google, Intel, Microsoft Join Data Protection Consortium
  5. Elon Musk Called to Step Down as Tesla CEO by Top Investor
  6. Redmi Y2 Android Pie Update Rollout Halted, to Resume Soon With Optimisations: Xiaomi
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Gets Poor Repairability Score From iFixit
  8. AmazonFresh Grocery Delivery Service Launched in Bengaluru With 2-Hour Deliveries
  9. Motorola One Action With 21:9 CinemaVision Display, Dedicated Action Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Mi A3 Sale Again Today at 8pm via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.