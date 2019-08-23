The Nokia 7.2 has been in the news recently thanks to a couple of leaks. These leaks so far have revealed the design of the smartphones as well as the hardware that is powering the device. HMD Global, the company behind the Nokia brand has confirmed a launch event at IFA 2019 where it is expected to launch two new smartphones. It is heavily speculated that the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 are the two devices expected to break cover at IFA 2019.

A new leak reported by Techmesto shows alleged live photos of the Nokia 7.2 corroborating the design that had leaked out previously. Another leak from a Russian distributor also tips that the Nokia 7.2 will be available in three colours Ice Blue, Forest Green, Charcoal Black. The recent leak from Russia also reveals a TA-1196 model number for Russia and the fact that the Nokia 7.2 will be a dual SIM device. In a previous leak, NokiaPowerUser had confirmed that the TA-1178 model number corresponds to the single-SIM variant of the Nokia 7.2. This particular variant was also said to feature 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

The live photo shows a Nokia 7.2 in Forest Green. It also reveals the waterdrop notch design at the front. Previous reports hint that the Nokia 7.2 will come with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR 10 support. At the back, it has a triple camera setup which is placed in a circular camera module. It also has a rear-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner.

One of the cameras in the module is likely to be a 48-megapixel sensor while the details of the other sensors are unknown at the moment. The Nokia 7.2 was also spotted on Geekbench and it reveals that the device could be powered by either a Snapdragon 660 SoC or a Snapdragon 710 SoC. The phone is said to pack in a 3500mAh battery and has support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge technology.

HMD Global has already announced that it will be hosting an event at IFA 2019 on September 5, where it is expected to launch the Nokia 7.2. Looks like we won't have to wait for really long to know more about the device.