HMD Global is expected to launch several new smartphones at IFA 2019 in Berlin. This will be the company's first appearance ever at IFA. There have been rumours going around that the company will announce Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 at its IFA 2019 event, apart from other phones. Both Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are expected to feature a similar design and nearly identical specifications. A new live photo of the Nokia 7.2 seems to reveal some more details of the upcoming phone.

Last week, leaked case renders showed off the circular camera design at the back of the Nokia 7.2. A new live photo of the Nokia 7.2 has been spotted online by Nokiamob that nearly confirms the circular camera design consisting of a triple camera setup on the Nokia 7.2.

Nokia 7.2 was reportedly shown off at a pre-launch briefing session by HMD Global. The head of communications for Zeiss Group also reportedly tweeted a photo of the Nokia 7.2, showing the rear camera setup of the phone. The tweet has been allegedly deleted since then, but screenshots of the tweet are all over the Internet now.

The leaked live photo confirms previous reports that stated that the Nokia 7.2 will feature a circular camera design with three rear cameras. Nokia 7.2 is expected to come with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor along with a wide-angle sensor and a depth sensor. The leaked photo also suggests that the Nokia 7.2 will come wit ha rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Previous reports have mentioned that the Nokia 7.2 will come with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR 10 support. The phone is expected to be announced at HMD Global's IFA 2019 launch event on September 5.

Meanwhile, HMD Global has confirmed that new Nokia phones will be launched at IFA 2019, via a video teaser. The announcement was made on the company's official Twitter handle. The video doesn't reveal anything about the upcoming Nokia phones and only shows older Nokia models. However, the teaser confirms that the company plans on announcing multiple Nokia phones at the event.