Technology News
loading

Nokia 7.2 Leaked Renders Show a Slim Design, Circular Rear Camera Setup

HMD Global is expected to launch the Nokia 7.2 alongside the Nokia 6.2 at an event in Berlin on September 5

By | Updated: 19 August 2019 13:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 7.2 Leaked Renders Show a Slim Design, Circular Rear Camera Setup

Photo Credit: NokiaPowerUser

Nokia 7.2 may feature a circular rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor

Highlights
  • Nokia 7.2 may launch alongside the Nokia 6.2 on September 5
  • HMD Global's Nokia 7.2 is expected to feature a 48-megapixel camera
  • Nokia 7.2 could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC

Nokia 7.2 has been in the news recently as the rumours suggested a possible launch timeline along with key specifications of the smartphone. Now, alleged new renders of the phone, as well as more details have popped up online. HMD Global has confirmed a launch event at IFA 2019 next month where the company is expected to announce two new smartphones. These might turn out to be the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. This will be the first time HMD Global will be making an appearance at IFA.

According to the leaked renders, based on case listings, the Nokia 7.2 could feature a circular camera module and a slim form factor. The leaked renders were first published by NokiaPowerUser.

The renders seemingly confirm previous leaks which suggested a similar camera design. Below the camera module, there seems to be a fingerprint sensor at the back of the Nokia 7.2. The upcoming Nokia phone is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Separately, NokiaPowerUser also reports that it has confirmed that the TA-1178 codenamed device, which appeared in various certifications, is the Nokia 7.2 single SIM variant. This particular variant features 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The model will be available in 'Charcoal' colour option as well.

According to the antenna design shared via the certification site, Nokia TA-1178 features dimensions of 160mm x 75mm, further confirming the display size of around 6.3-inch. Both Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are expected to feature similar designs. The phones are also likely to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the rear.

HMD Global may announce Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 at an event on September 5 at IFA 2019. Both the phones had earlier received certification in Indonesia, which means they'll hit Asian markets shortly after the expected launch in Berlin next month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HMD Global, Nokia, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7.2 Launch
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
BSNL Rs. 1,098 Prepaid Plan Revised, Now Offers 75 Days Validity, 375GB Data Limit
Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi Team Up to Create Cross-Brand File Transfer Feature
Nokia 7.2 Leaked Renders Show a Slim Design, Circular Rear Camera Setup
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Redmi Note 8 to Feature Batter Cameras and Larger Battery, Company Teases
  3. Ikea India Kicks Off Online Deliveries in Mumbai
  4. Chinese Scientists Are at the Forefront of the Quantum Revolution
  5. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  6. Sacred Games Season 2: The Biggest Talking Points and Season 3 Concerns
  7. Realme 5 Pro Specifications Tipped by Benchmark Ahead of Launch Next Week
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pre-Order Deals Now Include Discounted Galaxy Buds
  9. Xiaomi to Launch 70-Inch Redmi TV on August 29
  10. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 20 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Yandex Looks at 10-Fold Increase in Driverless Car Fleet to Speed Up Testing
  2. Twitter Slammed for China-Backed Ads Against Hong Kong Protesters
  3. Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi Team Up to Create Cross-Brand File Transfer Feature
  4. Nokia 7.2 Leaked Renders Show a Slim Design, Circular Rear Camera Setup
  5. BSNL Rs. 1,098 Prepaid Plan Revised, Now Offers 75 Days Validity, 375GB Data Limit
  6. Microsoft, Nvidia Team Up for More Realistic Visuals on Minecraft
  7. Realme Days Sale Kicks Off on Flipkart: Offers on Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3, More
  8. The Lion King Now One of the 10 Highest-Grossing Films of All Time, With $1.435 Billion at Worldwide Box Office
  9. Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro Price in India, Specifications, and More: Everything We Know So Far
  10. Redmi TV Set to Launch on August 29 Alongside Redmi Note 8 Smartphone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.