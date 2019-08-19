Nokia 7.2 has been in the news recently as the rumours suggested a possible launch timeline along with key specifications of the smartphone. Now, alleged new renders of the phone, as well as more details have popped up online. HMD Global has confirmed a launch event at IFA 2019 next month where the company is expected to announce two new smartphones. These might turn out to be the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. This will be the first time HMD Global will be making an appearance at IFA.

According to the leaked renders, based on case listings, the Nokia 7.2 could feature a circular camera module and a slim form factor. The leaked renders were first published by NokiaPowerUser.

The renders seemingly confirm previous leaks which suggested a similar camera design. Below the camera module, there seems to be a fingerprint sensor at the back of the Nokia 7.2. The upcoming Nokia phone is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Separately, NokiaPowerUser also reports that it has confirmed that the TA-1178 codenamed device, which appeared in various certifications, is the Nokia 7.2 single SIM variant. This particular variant features 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The model will be available in 'Charcoal' colour option as well.

According to the antenna design shared via the certification site, Nokia TA-1178 features dimensions of 160mm x 75mm, further confirming the display size of around 6.3-inch. Both Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are expected to feature similar designs. The phones are also likely to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the rear.

HMD Global may announce Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 at an event on September 5 at IFA 2019. Both the phones had earlier received certification in Indonesia, which means they'll hit Asian markets shortly after the expected launch in Berlin next month.