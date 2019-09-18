Technology News
Nokia 7.2 India Launch Teased by HMD Global

Nokia 7.2 was announced earlier this month at the IFA 2019 trade show.

By | Updated: 18 September 2019 15:34 IST
Nokia 7.2 India Launch Teased by HMD Global

Nokia 7.2 features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Nokia 7.2 could be headed to India soon
  • The mid-range smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera
  • Nokia 7.2 was announced at IFA 2019 along with the Nokia 6.2

Nokia 7.2 was launched earlier this month during the IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin alongside the Nokia 6.2. The mid-range phone could be headed to India as HMD Global has started teasing the launch of a brand new smartphone in the country. Nokia 7.2 is another Android One-based smartphone in the company's portfolio, and it shares some of its features with the Nokia 6.2. The phone's key features include a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, Android 9 pie, and a 3,500mAh battery.

In a teaser video posted on Twitter, Nokia Mobile India seems to be teasing the launch of a new smartphone with a night mode feature. The video doesn't reveal the exact device name but the last few seconds of the video show a circular camera design with Zeiss branding, much like the cameras on the Nokia 7.2.

 

Nokia 7.2 price, specifications

Nokia 7.2 has been priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant while the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant comes with a price tag of EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,000). As for Nokia 7.2 prices in India, there's no official word on that yet.

The mid-range smartphone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and will be upgradable to Android 10. It comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR10 support along with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Nokia 7.2 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC, supported by up to 6GB of RAM. The phone includes a 3,500mAh battery.

HMD Global's Nokia 7.2 features a triple rear camera setup. There's a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera sensor. As for your selfies, the Nokia 7.2 comes with a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. Nokia 7.2 includes a microSD card slot with support for up to 512GB and a USB Type-C port.

Comments

Nokia, HMD Global, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7.2 India Launch
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Amazon Alexa Voice Assistant Gets Hindi, Hinglish Support in India, Now Available on Echo and Bose Smart Speakers
Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Thanks All Indians for Support After It Lost Contact With Vikram Lander
Nokia 7.2 India Launch Teased by HMD Global
Comment
 
 

