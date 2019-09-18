Nokia 7.2 was launched earlier this month during the IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin alongside the Nokia 6.2. The mid-range phone could be headed to India as HMD Global has started teasing the launch of a brand new smartphone in the country. Nokia 7.2 is another Android One-based smartphone in the company's portfolio, and it shares some of its features with the Nokia 6.2. The phone's key features include a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, Android 9 pie, and a 3,500mAh battery.

In a teaser video posted on Twitter, Nokia Mobile India seems to be teasing the launch of a new smartphone with a night mode feature. The video doesn't reveal the exact device name but the last few seconds of the video show a circular camera design with Zeiss branding, much like the cameras on the Nokia 7.2.

Get ready to see the night in a different light. Stay tuned to #ExploreTheNight pic.twitter.com/6COmsLwwo9 — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) September 17, 2019

Nokia 7.2 price, specifications

Nokia 7.2 has been priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant while the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant comes with a price tag of EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 28,000). As for Nokia 7.2 prices in India, there's no official word on that yet.

The mid-range smartphone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and will be upgradable to Android 10. It comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR10 support along with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Nokia 7.2 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC, supported by up to 6GB of RAM. The phone includes a 3,500mAh battery.

HMD Global's Nokia 7.2 features a triple rear camera setup. There's a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera sensor. As for your selfies, the Nokia 7.2 comes with a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. Nokia 7.2 includes a microSD card slot with support for up to 512GB and a USB Type-C port.