Nokia 7.2 to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers, Specifications

Nokia 7.2 price in India starts at Rs. 18,599 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, going up to Rs. 19,599 for its 6GB + 64GB variant.

By | Updated: 23 September 2019 00:05 IST
Nokia 7.2 features a 20-megapixel front camera

Highlights
  • Nokia 7.2 was launched first in IFA 2019 last year
  • The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup
  • The Nokia 7.2 will be available via online and offline stores

Nokia 7.2 will go on sale in India today, after being launched last week. The smartphone was unveiled at HMD Global's first IFA event earlier this month. The Nokia 7.2 is an Android One smartphone, which means its Google-certified to feature an optimised interface, and has receive timely updates. The smartphone will features a 48-megapixel primary sensor in its triple rear camera setup, while another highlight is its 6.3-inch PureDisplay HDR display tech. The Nokia 7.2 comes with up to 6GB of RAM, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. Read on for more details about the Nokia 7.2 price in India, sale offers. and specifications.

Nokia 7.2 price in India, launch offers

The Nokia 7.2 price in India starts at Rs. 18,599 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, going up to Rs. 19,599 for its 6GB + 64GB variant. It will be available to buy via Flipkart and the Nokia India online store, in Charcoal and Cyan Green colour options. It will also be made available via offline stores.

Nokia 7.2 sale offers include 10 percent cashback for HDFC Bank cards at offline stores (valid until October 31), 10 percent cashback on HDFC consumer finance, no-cost EMIs, and Jio benefits up to Rs. 7,200. At the Nokia India online store, HMD Global is offering a Rs. 2,000 gift card, while on Flipkart a Rs. 2,000 additional exchange discount is being offered.

Nokia 7.2 specifications

Specifications of the Nokia 7.2 include Android 9 Pie, a three-month membership trial to Google One (worth Rs. 130), a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR10 support, a Snapdragon 660 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, triple rear camera setup (48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel), 20-megapixel front camera, 64GB of storage expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB), and a 3,500mAh battery.

