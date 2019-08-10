Nokia 7.2 Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Rumoured IFA 2019 Launch

Nokia 7.2 has been spotted on Geekbench with key specifications in tow. The phone is listed to pack 6GB RAM and an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The phone is expected to launch at IFA 2019 in Berlin next month. HMD Global has confirmed that it will host an event at IFA on September 5. This will be the company's first ever presence at the IFA and the Nokia 6.2 is also expected to be unveiled at the time.

Nokia 7.2 Geekbench listing suggests that the phone will be powered by an octa-core SoC clocked at 1.84GHz and pack 6GB RAM. The exact SoC is unclear, how it will from Qualcomm. Rumours indicate the presence of either Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 710. The phone is also listed to run on Android Pie, and it manages to achieve a single-core score of 1604 and a multi-core score of 5821 in Geekbench testing.

Nokia 7.2 is rumoured to be codenamed ‘Star-Lord' and is tipped to feature a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) HDR10 display with a U-shaped waterdrop notch. The phone will reportedly come in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Additionally, the Nokia 7.2 is expected to pack triple rear cameras housed in a circular module with a 48-megapixel main sensor. There is no word on the resolution of the other two rear cameras or the front snapper. The phone will reportedly come equipped with a 3,500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge fast charging support. It is rumoured to measure 149.86x78.74x7.62mm

HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas announced recently that the company will be hosting an event at IFA tech fair on September 5 at 4pm local time. Nokia 7.2 is expected to make its debut at the event, alongside the Nokia 6.2. IFA 2019 is scheduled to be held between September 6 to September 11 this year, and many big tech companies use this platform to announce new products, and demo their upcoming technologies.