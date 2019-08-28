Nokia 7.2 is expected to launch at IFA 2019 next month, and the 4GB RAM has now been spotted on Geekbench. The 6GB RAM option was spotted earlier this month on Geekbench, and now the latest listing suggests that there is a 4GB RAM option too. HMD Global has confirmed that it will host an event at IFA on September 5. This will be the company's first ever presence at the IFA trade show and the Nokia 6.2 is also expected to be unveiled at the time.

The Nokia 7.2, codenamed 'Daredevil', has been listed on Geekbench with the same octa-core SoC clocked at 1.84GHz, but it is listed to pack 4GB RAM this time around. The exact SoC is unclear; however it will be sourced from Qualcomm. The phone is also listed to run on Android Pie, and it manages to achieve a single-core score of 1,597 and a multi-core score of 5,204 in Geekbench testing. The Geekbench listing was first spotted by NokiaPowerUser.

Rumours indicate the presence of either Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 710 SoC. The Nokia 7.2 is tipped to be available in three colours Ice Blue, Forest Green, Charcoal Black. A recent live photo leak suggests waterdrop notch design at the front. Previous reports hint that the Nokia 7.2 will come with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR 10 support.

At the back, it has a triple camera setup which is placed in a circular camera module. It also has a rear-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner. One of the cameras in the module is likely to be a 48-megapixel sensor while the details of the other sensors are unknown at the moment. The phone is said to pack in a 3500mAh battery and has support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge technology. The phone will reportedly come in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Nokia 7.2 is expected to make its debut at the event, alongside the Nokia 6.2.