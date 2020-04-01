HMD Global, a Finnish mobile phone manufacturer that has held the license for the popular Nokia brand since 2016, is now a popular name in the global smartphone space. The company offers a big range of Nokia-branded smartphones and feature phones, with the former running on Android. The company has now updated one of its popular smartphones that was launched in 2019, the Nokia 7.2, to Android 10. The update is rolling out now, and comes with new features for the phone.

The Nokia 7.2 (Review) was launched in India in September 2019, priced at Rs. 18,599. While it was launched running on Android 9 Pie, the company has now rolled out a software update for the device.

The update brings the Nokia 7.2 onto the latest version of Google's operating system for mobile devices, Android 10. This is the eighth Nokia smartphone to be updated to Android 10, following the Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1, and Nokia 2.2. Like most other Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 7.2 runs Android One software, with the near-stock Android user interface.

The update brings a handful of new features to the Nokia 7.2. This includes the new Android 10 gesture navigation, smart replies, better privacy controls, focus mode, and family link for Digital Wellbeing. HMD Global has a proven track record of delivering timely software updates to much of its product range, and users of the Nokia 7.2 will definitely appreciate the updated software and features.

HMD Global last month announced that the COVID-19 outbreak had forced the company to revise its Android 10 update roadmap, but it was still committed to bringing most of its devices onto Android 10 by the second quarter of 2020. The Nokia 7.2 was listed for a Q2 2020 rollout, and impressively gets it on day one of the quarter itself.