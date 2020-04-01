Technology News
loading

Nokia 7.2 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update, New Features Added

This is the eighth Nokia smartphone to get the Android 10 update.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 1 April 2020 13:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 7.2 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update, New Features Added

HMD Global uses Android One platform on most of its smartphones

Highlights
  • The Nokia 7.2 was launched in September 2019
  • The phone is priced at Rs. 18,599
  • The Android 10 update brings new features to the device

HMD Global, a Finnish mobile phone manufacturer that has held the license for the popular Nokia brand since 2016, is now a popular name in the global smartphone space. The company offers a big range of Nokia-branded smartphones and feature phones, with the former running on Android. The company has now updated one of its popular smartphones that was launched in 2019, the Nokia 7.2, to Android 10. The update is rolling out now, and comes with new features for the phone.

The Nokia 7.2 (Review) was launched in India in September 2019, priced at Rs. 18,599. While it was launched running on Android 9 Pie, the company has now rolled out a software update for the device.

The update brings the Nokia 7.2 onto the latest version of Google's operating system for mobile devices, Android 10. This is the eighth Nokia smartphone to be updated to Android 10, following the Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1, and Nokia 2.2. Like most other Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 7.2 runs Android One software, with the near-stock Android user interface.

The update brings a handful of new features to the Nokia 7.2. This includes the new Android 10 gesture navigation, smart replies, better privacy controls, focus mode, and family link for Digital Wellbeing. HMD Global has a proven track record of delivering timely software updates to much of its product range, and users of the Nokia 7.2 will definitely appreciate the updated software and features.

HMD Global last month announced that the COVID-19 outbreak had forced the company to revise its Android 10 update roadmap, but it was still committed to bringing most of its devices onto Android 10 by the second quarter of 2020. The Nokia 7.2 was listed for a Q2 2020 rollout, and impressively gets it on day one of the quarter itself.

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 7.2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Clean Android experience
  • Bad
  • Processor is underpowered for the price
  • Underwhelming low-light camera performance
Read detailed Nokia 7.2 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
OS Android Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HMD Global, Android 10, Nokia 7.2, Android One
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Fitbit Charge 4 With Built-in GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
iPhone 9 Launch: iOS 13.4.5 Beta Code Lends Credence to Low-Cost iPhone Rumours, Release Date Tipped

Related Stories

Nokia 7.2 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update, New Features Added
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco Phones Are Now Costlier in India After GST Rate Hike
  2. From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to Watch in April
  3. Money Heist, Extraction, The Departed, and More on Netflix in April
  4. New Launch Date, Pricing Revealed for Disney+ Hotstar
  5. Vivo S6 With 5G Support, Quad Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched
  6. Hygiene Hooks to Wristbands: The New Gadgets Dreamt Up to Fight Coronavirus
  7. Fitbit Charge 4 With Built-in GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
  8. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro to Pack LPDDR5 RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  10. Coronavirus: YouTube Restricts Video Quality on Mobile to 480p for Some
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi to Host Mi Fan Festival 2020 Event on April 3 to Celebrate 10th Anniversary, 22 Products Set to Debut
  2. Telegram Introduces Chat Folders, Channel Stats, and More With Latest Update
  3. iPhone 9 Launch: iOS 13.4.5 Beta Code Lends Credence to Low-Cost iPhone Rumours, Release Date Tipped
  4. Nokia 7.2 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update, New Features Added
  5. Fitbit Charge 4 With Built-in GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
  6. Future Astronauts Could Use Their Own Urine to Build Bases on Moon’s Surface: Study
  7. Rayman Legends PC Made Free by Ubisoft to Ease Coronavirus Lockdown Woes
  8. Candy Crush Saga Adds Unlimited Lives for Players Till April 5 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  9. ACT Fibernet Extends Up to 300Mbps Speeds, Unlimited FUP Benefits, to April 30
  10. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro to Pack LPDDR5 RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com