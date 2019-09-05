Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are official. HMD Global, the Nokia brand licensee, on Thursday unveiled the two new Nokia phones on the sidelines of IFA tech fair in Berlin. The Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 will be a part of the company's mid-range smartphone portfolio. Based on Google's Android One platform, the new Nokia phones come with features like Android 9 Pie, 3,500mAh battery, and triple rear cameras. In addition to the two smartphones, HMD Global has also unveiled a bunch of features phones as well as Nokia Power earbuds.

The Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 feature waterdrop-style notches with a fairly thick chin and curved edges. Additionally, on the design front, HMD Global has opted for a circular camera module that will house the three image sensors as well as LED flash. Just below the camera module, a fingerprint sensor is present on the back.

HMD Global has said that both Nokia smartphones are Android 10 ready and will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS upgrades for two years.

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 price

HMD Global says the Nokia 6.2 will carry a starting price tag of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 15,800) in Europe, where it goes on sale in October. It will be offered in Ceramic Black and Ice colours. Nokia 7.2 will be priced starting at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 19,800) and it will be available starting this month. The phone will be sold in Cyan Green, Charcoal, and Ice colours. There is no word on the India price or availability of the two phones at this point, however given HMD Global's previous track record we should see these phones in the country soon.

Nokia 6.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 6.2 runs on Android 9 Pie and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR10 support, Gorilla Glass 3, and 500nits brightness. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone packs a 3,500mAh battery.

On the imaging front, there is a triple rear camera setup on board the Nokia 6.2 that houses a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera on board as well.

Further, the Nokia 6.2 packs up to 128GB of onboard storage with a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 512GB). The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS, and 4G LTE. The phone measures 159.88x75.11x8.25mm and weighs 180 grams.

Nokia 7.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 7.2 runs on Android 9 Pie and packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR10 support, Gorilla Glass 3, and 500nits brightness. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. There is a 3,500mAh battery on board as well.

For the imaging needs, HMD Global has added a triple rear camera setup on the Nokia 7.2 that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture. Additionally, there is a 20-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera as well.

Among other specifications, the Nokia 7.2 comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage with a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 512GB) and USB Type-C port. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and 4G LTE. The phone's dimensions are 159.88x75.11x8.25mm and it weighs 180 grams.