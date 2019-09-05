Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Both new Nokia phones are Android 10 ready and will receive OS updates for two years.

By | Updated: 5 September 2019 20:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia 7.2 price will start at EUR 249 in Europe (seen above)

Highlights
  • Nokia 6.2 price has been set starting at EUR 199
  • It will go on sale in October this year
  • India prices of both new Nokia phones are a mystery

Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are official. HMD Global, the Nokia brand licensee, on Thursday unveiled the two new Nokia phones on the sidelines of IFA tech fair in Berlin. The Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 will be a part of the company's mid-range smartphone portfolio. Based on Google's Android One platform, the new Nokia phones come with features like Android 9 Pie, 3,500mAh battery, and triple rear cameras. In addition to the two smartphones, HMD Global has also unveiled a bunch of features phones as well as Nokia Power earbuds.

The Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 feature waterdrop-style notches with a fairly thick chin and curved edges. Additionally, on the design front, HMD Global has opted for a circular camera module that will house the three image sensors as well as LED flash. Just below the camera module, a fingerprint sensor is present on the back.

HMD Global has said that both Nokia smartphones are Android 10 ready and will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS upgrades for two years.

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 price

HMD Global says the Nokia 6.2 will carry a starting price tag of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 15,800) in Europe, where it goes on sale in October. It will be offered in Ceramic Black and Ice colours. Nokia 7.2 will be priced starting at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 19,800) and it will be available starting this month. The phone will be sold in Cyan Green, Charcoal, and Ice colours. There is no word on the India price or availability of the two phones at this point, however given HMD Global's previous track record we should see these phones in the country soon.

Nokia 6.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 6.2 runs on Android 9 Pie and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR10 support, Gorilla Glass 3, and 500nits brightness. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone packs a 3,500mAh battery.

On the imaging front, there is a triple rear camera setup on board the Nokia 6.2 that houses a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera on board as well.

Further, the Nokia 6.2 packs up to 128GB of onboard storage with a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 512GB). The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS, and 4G LTE. The phone measures 159.88x75.11x8.25mm and weighs 180 grams.

nokia 6 2 front back gadgets 360 nokia

Nokia 6.2 features a triple rear camera setup

 

Nokia 7.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 7.2 runs on Android 9 Pie and packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR10 support, Gorilla Glass 3, and 500nits brightness. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. There is a 3,500mAh battery on board as well.

For the imaging needs, HMD Global has added a triple rear camera setup on the Nokia 7.2 that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture. Additionally, there is a 20-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera as well.

Among other specifications, the Nokia 7.2 comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage with a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 512GB) and USB Type-C port. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and 4G LTE. The phone's dimensions are 159.88x75.11x8.25mm and it weighs 180 grams.

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 7.2

Display6.30-inch
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Nokia 6.2

Nokia 6.2

Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7.2 price, Nokia 6.2 price, Nokia 7.2 specifications, Nokia 6.2 specifications, HMD Global, IFA 2019, IFA
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Google Calendar's 'Working Hours' Feature Gets an Update, Now Turned On by Default for All Users
Realme Q With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in China, Is a Rebranded Realme 5 Pro
Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Launch: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Offers Discount on Motorola One Vision, More Phones
  3. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  4. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched
  5. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  7. Vivo Z1x Online Listing Confirms Battery Capacity, Camera Sensors
  8. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  9. Realme Will Launch India’s First 64-Megapixel Phone on This Day
  10. Jio Fiber Plans, Price, Launch Time Today: Details You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Secretly Sharing Users' Data With Advertisers: Report
  2. Realme 5 Gets Its First Software Update in India, Includes Camera Improvements and Security Updates
  3. Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 110 (2019) Feature Phones Launched at IFA 2019: Price, Specifications
  4. Nokia Power Earbuds With 150 Hours Total Battery Life and IPX7 Water Resistance Launched at IFA 2019
  5. Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Jio Fiber Launched: Jio Broadband Plans, Price, Offers, Speeds, and Other Details to Know
  7. Advanced SMS Phishing Attacks Targeting Android-Based Smartphones: Check Point
  8. OnePlus 7 Pro Gets Wide-Angle, Telephoto Video and More Features in Android 10 Open Beta
  9. Sony Xperia 5 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 855 SoC Launched at IFA 2019: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme Q With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in China, Is a Rebranded Realme 5 Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.