Nokia 7.1 has finally been officially launched in India. The smartphone features a PureDisplay panel as its primary highlight, supporting HDR10. Nokia mobile brand licensee HMD Global on Friday revealed the Nokia 7.1 price in India, its release date, as well as launch offers. To recall, the smartphone was first unveiled last month at an event in London, and the company had at the time said the smartphone would be launched in India soon — that time is here. Other Nokia 7.1 highlights include its dual rear camera setup with Zeiss optics, and a 3,060mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Commenting on the Nokia 7.1 India launch, Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head, India, HMD Global, said, "We know a lot of our fans in India enjoy creating videos and watching content on their smartphones. That's why it was important for us to bring both Zeiss optics and PureDisplay technology together in a versatile device that offers a superior content experience, regardless of whether you're taking photos for your social media or watching the latest series on your favourite streaming service."

Nokia 7.1 price in India

Nokia 7.1 price in India is set at Rs. 19,999 (recommended best buy price) for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and it will go on sale in the country from December 7. The smartphone will be available to buy via top mobile retailers in India, HMD Global said in a statement, apart from Nokia's own online store. The 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant — which was launched in London — has not been brought to India yet, and there's no word on whether it will be available in the country at a future date.

As for Nokia 7.1 launch offers, the company has partnered with Airtel to offer prepaid subscribers 1TB of 4G data on eligible plans starting from Rs. 199. Postpaid Airtel subscribers on the other hand will get additional 120GB of data along with a three-month Netflix subscription and a 1-year Amazon Prime subscription, on postpaid plans worth Rs. 499 or higher. Those who decide to purchase the Nokia 7.1 using HDFC credit and debit cards, apart from EMI transactions, will get 10 percent cashback via eligible offline stores.

Nokia 7.1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 7.1 runs Android Oreo, based on the Android One programme, with an update to Android 9.0 Pie arriving over-the-air for buyers in India. It sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) PureDisplay panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 7.1 bears a vertically aligned pair of dual rear camera setup that consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, with autofocus and f/1.8 aperture, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with fixed focus and f/2.4 aperture. The company is also touting two-phase detection and Zeiss optics for the rear camera setup, apart from EIS. On the front, the handset sports an 8-megapixel fixed focus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree field-of-view. There is 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB).

Nokia 7.1 bears a dual rear camera setup with Zeiss optics

Connectivity options on the Nokia 7.1 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Dimensions are 149.7x71.19x7.99mm and weight is 159 grams. There is a 3,060mAh non-removable battery under the hood with 18W fast charging, delivering 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.

The company is touting the Nokia 7.1's real-time SDR to HDR conversion using a 16-bit engine, letting users experience "HDR quality entertainment, even when the content is not." The smartphone is built out of 6000 series aluminium CNC machined frame and a die cast metal centre.