Nokia 7.1 has received a price cut in India. The smartphone was launched in the country in late November with a price tag of Rs. 19,999, however it is now listed on the official Nokia eShop at just Rs. 17,999. This reflects a price cut of Rs. 2,000. The Flipkart listing of the Nokia 7.1 is also reflecting the revised pricing, however other e-retailers, such as Amazon, are yet to mention the new pricing. Key highlights of the phone include 19:9 PureDisplay with HDR support, Snapdragon 636 SoC, and dual rear camera setup with Zeiss optics.

Nokia 7.1 price in India

According to the updated listing on the official Nokia eShop, the Nokia 7.1 is now available at a price of Rs. 17,999 in India. Similarly, Flipkart is selling the Nokia phone at Rs. 17,990. To recall, the Nokia 7.1 was launched with a price tag of Rs. 19,999.

Gadgets 360 has contacted HMD Global for clarity on the price cut and we will update this report when we hear back.

As we mentioned, the Nokia 7.1 was launched in India in late November, and it went on sale in early December. The phone comes in two colour options, namely Midnight Blue and Steel.

Nokia 7.1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 7.1 came with Android Oreo, though its upgradable to Android 9.0 Pie. It has features a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) PureDisplay panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display panel also supports HDR10 and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, there is Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Nokia 7.1 packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also comes with an 8-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens and 84-degree of field-of-view.

Nokia 7.1 Review

The Nokia 7.1 features 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the phone packs a 3,060mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

