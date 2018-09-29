Nokia 7.1 Plus aka Nokia X7 has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time. But now, a new Nokia handset with model number TA-1131 has surfaced on China's TENAA that appears to be the public model of the upcoming smartphone. The TENAA listing has included the images of the handset that are in line with the recent Nokia 7.1 Plus leaks. The images show a dual rear camera setup as well as a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Also, the TENAA listing suggests that the Nokia 7.1 Plus could debut with a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display and have two different variants - with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. Nokia brand licensee HMD Global is hosting an event on October 4 where it is likely to unveil the Nokia 7.1 Plus as a successor to the Nokia 7 Plus.

The TENAA listing, as spotted by Nokiamob.net, shows that the Nokia handset carrying model number TA-1131 features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) TFT display and is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core SoC; this could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. Further, there is a mentioning about 4GB RAM that is paired with 64GB of onboard storage and 6GB RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. Both these variants support storage expansion via microSD card (up to 400GB).

For selfies, the Nokia handset on the TENAA site has a 20-megapixel sensor at the front. There is also a dual rear camera setup along with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor. The handset also has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Additionally, the TENAA listing shows that there is Android 8.1.0 Oreo. HMD Global could opt for Google's Android One programme to deliver speedier software updates.

The Nokia handset on TENAA also has a 3,400mAh battery and weighs 185 grams. It measures 154.8×75.76×7.97mm and comes in Blue, Red, and Silver colour options. The specifications available on the TENAA site are similar to what has so far been rumoured about the Nokia 7.1 Plus.

Additionally, as we mentioned, the images available on the TENAA listing look similar to the initial leaks of the Nokia 7.1 Plus. The handset has a thin-bezel display that could come with a notch design. On the back, there is Nokia's branding as well as the vertically-placed dual camera setup. This is aligned with the circular fingerprint sensor.

The issuing date of the TENAA certification is September 11. This again hints at the speculated October 4 launch date of the handset that could debut as the successor to the Nokia 7 Plus.

Aside from the TENAA listing, Roland Quandt of WinFuture.de in a tweet said the new smartphone will be called Nokia 7.1 instead of Nokia 7.1 Plus. in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage along with Blue and Steel colour options. The handset is said to be priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 33,700).