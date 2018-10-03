NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 7.1 Leaked Renders Show Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras Ahead of Launch

, 03 October 2018
Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

Nokia 7.1, successor to Nokia 7, might be launched soon

  • Nokia 7.1 press renders have been outed
  • It appears to sport a 5.84-inch full-HD IPS LCD display
  • Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to launch on October 4

Nokia 7.1 Plus is largely expected to launch at HMD Global’s event scheduled for October 4 in London, UK, followed by a possible India launch on October 11. However, it seems, that’s not all that HMD Global has to offer in the smartphone segment. A new report has surfaced that suggests the Nokia 7.1, successor to last year’s Nokia 7, might make an appearance soon. The smartphone has been leaked with alleged press renders that make it look like a compact Nokia 7.1 Plus with the same display notch and substantial bottom chin.

Leaked with model number TA-1100, the Nokia 7.1 renders come to us courtesy veteran tipster Roland Quandt from WinFuture. The smartphone is shown with a Nokia 7.1 Plus-like display notch and a bottom chin with Nokia branding on the front. Back of the renders show a vertically stacked pair of dual cameras, a small circular fingerprint sensor, and Android One branding.

Nokia 7.1 price

Nokia 7.1 price is rumoured to be EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,500) for the base 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and EUR 399 (about Rs. 33,700) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. The phone will reportedly be launched soon in Blue and Steel Grey colour options.

Nokia 7.1 specifications

The Nokia 7.1 is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo based on the Android One programme, and sport a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) IPS LCD panel with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The phone is expected to feature the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Nokia 7.1 will most likely bear a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with Zeiss optics and 4k video support. On the front, the handset will sport a 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone will be 8mm thick and have a weight of about 159 grams.

Further reading: Nokia, HMD Global, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7.1 Specifications, Nokia 7.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1 Plus Specifications
