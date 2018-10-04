The Nokia 7.1 launch is expected to be the highlight of the event HMD Global will be hosting today in London. It is slated to kick off at 5pm BST (9:30pm IST) and will be live-streamed on YouTube. The company sent invites for the event just a couple of days ago, but the handset has been part of the rumour mill for several weeks now. In fact, the Nokia 7.1 price, specifications, and design have already been revealed thanks to a bunch of leaks and listings on certification websites. Separately, HMD Global is hosting a launch event in India on October 11, though it is not clear whether the product being unveiled there will be the Nokia 7.1.

How to watch Nokia 7.1 launch event live stream

As mentioned above, the Nokia 7.1 launch event will be live streamed via a YouTube feed. You just need to hit the play button in the video embedded below to catch the action live.

Nokia 7.1 price, specifications

Nokia 7.1 price is rumoured to be EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,500) for the base 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and EUR 399 (about Rs. 33,700) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. The phone will reportedly be launched soon in Blue and Steel Grey colour options. In terms of design, we should expect a familiar look, with an iPhone X-like notch to boot. There will be a prominent chin with the Nokia logo in the front, while the back will reportedly have vertically stacked dual camera sensors with Zeiss optics, LED flash, and fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia 7.1 is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo based on the Android One programme, and sport a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2244 pixels) IPS LCD panel with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The phone is expected to feature the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage. In the camera department, the Nokia 7.1 will most likely bear a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with Zeiss optics and 4k video support. On the front, the handset will sport a 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone will be 8mm thick and have a weight of about 159 grams.