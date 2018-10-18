Nokia 7.1, which was launched earlier this month with Android Oreo, has now been spotted on Geekbench with Android 9.0 Pie. Nokia brand licensee HMD Global at its launch event in London promised that the Nokia 7.1 will receive Android Pie sometime next month and the latest development suggests that the update is on track. The Nokia 7.1 is notably a part of Google's Android One programme that is designed to provide at least two major updates for participating models.

A Geekbench listing shows a Nokia 7.1 model with Android 9.0. This suggests that HMD Global is testing an Android Pie update for the latest Nokia smartphone. The Finnish company has already promised to push the Android Pie update to the Nokia 7.1. The hardware specifications shown on the Geekbench listing are notably identical to the original Nokia 7.1, which means it isn't any other handset.

Apart from confirming the debut of Android Pie on the Nokia 7.1, HMD Global recently assured to bring the latest experience to the Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus later this month. The company is also set to bring the Pie update to the Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco next month. Additionally, the company recently rolled out the final Android Pie update to the Nokia 7 Plus months after bringing some Android Pie Developer Preview builds.

Nokia 7.1 price and specifications

The Nokia 7.1 price starts from EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,200) and comes in Gloss Midnight Blue and Gloss Steel colour options. India pricing and availability details are yet to be announced.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 7.1 runs Android Oreo and features a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) PureDisplay panel along with a 19:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera is powered by two-phase detection and has Zeiss optics as well as EIS support. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree field-of-view.

The Nokia 7.1 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card. The smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 3,060mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.