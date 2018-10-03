Nokia 7.1 has been spotted on an online store ahead of its expected launch. The upcoming smartphone from Nokia licensee HMD Global, has shown up on Amazon Spain's website revealing its price, specifications, and release date. Previous reports had suggested that Nokia 7.1 and/ or Nokia 7.1 Plus may launch at HMD Global’s event scheduled for October 4 in London, UK, followed by a possible India launch on October 11. Earlier, a popular tipster had leaked specifications and price of the Nokia 7.1. But now, the pre-order page on the Amazon site has also revealed the release date of the upcoming handset.

As per the Nokia 7.1 listing on Amazon's Spanish website, the shipments will start on October 22. The listing shows that the smartphone comes with a display notch and a significant chin at the bottom. It has a vertically-positioned dual-camera setup at the back, below which lies the fingerprint scanner. Notably, the key features of the smartphone include the stock Android software, a 5.84-inch display, Snapdragon 636, dual rear cameras, and more.

Nokia 7.1 price

The Nokia 7.1 listing on Amazon shows a price tag of EUR 354.87 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage variant. However, the platform has not listed any other model of the Nokia 7.1. According to previous reports, HMD Global may also launch a 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant of the Nokia 7.1 and it may cost EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 33,700).

Nokia 7.1 specifications

The dual-SIM Nokia 7.1 and runs stock Android based on Android One programme. The smartphone sports a 5.84-inch full-HD (720x1280 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor clocked at 1.6GHz, paired with 3GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Nokia 7.1 features a dual camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

The Nokia 7.1 is equipped with 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options in the smartphone include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and FM radio. In terms of dimensions, the Nokia 7.1 measures 150x72x8mm and weighs 159 grams.