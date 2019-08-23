Technology News
Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 to Get Android 10 in Q4 2019: HMD Global

Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, and other models are set to receive Android 10 in Q1 2020.

By | Updated: 23 August 2019 11:22 IST
HMD Global has revealed that all the recent Nokia phones will receive Android 10

Highlights
  • Nokia 8 Sirocco will receive Android 10 update later in Q1 2020
  • Budget Nokia phones, including Nokia 1, will get new update in Q2 2020
  • The roadmap doesn't include dated models, including Nokia 8

Android 10, the next iteration of Google's mobile platform, is set to reach Nokia smartphones starting the fourth quarter of this year, Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has announced. The formal announcement came just after Google revealed Android Q will be called Android 10. The Finnish company has a strong record of delivering the latest Android experience to its smartphones. The list of Nokia phones that would receive Android 10 soon after its formal release later this year includes the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, and Nokia 9 PureView.

According to the roadmap that HMD Global has shared with the media and posted by its Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas on Twitter, the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, and Nokia 9 PureView will receive the Android 10 update in the fourth quarter of this year.

After the first three smartphones, HMD Global will roll out Android 10 to the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus sometime at the beginning of the first quarter of 2020. The update will also reach the Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 4.2 later in the first quarter. After that, it will be rolled out to the Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco.

The roadmap also includes the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, and Nokia 1 that all four will get Android 10 in the second quarter of 2020.

While HMD Global has included all the recent Nokia phones for the Android 10 rollout, it didn't consider dated models, including the once flagship -- Nokia 8, which was recently promised to receive quarterly security updates.

"We were the fastest manufacturer to upgrade from Android Oreo to Android Pie across the range," said Sarvikas in a statement. "And with today's rollout plan we look set to do it even faster for Android Pie to Android 10 upgrades. We are the only manufacturer 100 percent committed to having the latest Android across the entire portfolio."

Nokia 7.1

Nokia 7.1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great display
  • Sleek and compact
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Quick and accurate fingerprint sensor
  • Bad
  • Face recognition is iffy
  • Competition offers better specifications
Read detailed Nokia 7.1 review
Display5.84-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3060mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Bright, vibrant HDR display
  • Android One
  • Bad
  • Specifications aren’t very competitive
  • Poor low-light camera performance
Read detailed Nokia 8.1 review
Display6.18-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1080x2244 pixels
Further reading: Android 10, Android Q, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 1, Nokia, HMD Global
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
