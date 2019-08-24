Technology News
Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus Price in India Cut, Now Start at Rs. 11,999

Nokia 7.1 price dropped to Rs. 12,999.

By | Updated: 24 August 2019 15:27 IST
Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus Price in India Cut, Now Start at Rs. 11,999

Nokia 7.1 was launched in November last year

Highlights
  • Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM variant is available at Rs. 14,999
  • Nokia 7.1 was launched at Rs. 19,999
  • The Nokia online store is reflecting the revised prices

Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus have received price cuts in India. The revised prices of the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus are reflected on the Nokia India online store, while listings on online portals including Amazon.in and Flipkart are yet to show the changes. The Nokia 7.1 was launched in the country in November last year, while the Nokia 6.1 Plus debuted back in August last year. Nokia brand licensee HMD Global in February brought the 6GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus to the Indian market.

Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India

As per the updated listing on the Nokia India online store, the Nokia 7.1 price has been dropped to Rs. 12,999. The smartphone was launched in the country at Rs. 19,999, though it received a price cut in April that brought its official price down to Rs. 17,999.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus price has been slashed to as low as Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, whereas its 6GB RAM option price has been dropped to Rs. 14,999.

Last year, the 4GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched with a price tag of Rs. 15,999, though its 6GB RAM option arrived in the country earlier this year at Rs. 18,499. The latest prices are so far only listed on the Nokia India online store. The Amazon.in and Flipkart listing are yet to show the updated prices.

We've reached out to HMD Global for clarity on whether the price revision is of permanent nature or just a limited-period discount. We'll update this story as and when we hear back.

Nokia 7.1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 7.1 features a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) PureDisplay panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display panel also supports HDR10 and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, there is Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 7.1 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also comes with an 8-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens and 84-degree of field-of-view.

The Nokia 7.1 features 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the phone packs a 3,060mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display that's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM.

For photos and videos, the Nokia 6.1 Plus bears a dual rear camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor featuring an f/2.0 lens and 1-micron pixels, while the secondary 5-megapixel monochrome sensor sports a f/2.4 lens and 1.12-micron pixels. The rear setup features a dual-tone flash module. On the front, the smartphone bears a 16-megapixel sensor coupled with an f/2.0 lens and 1-micron pixels.

There is 64GB of inbuilt storage on the Nokia 6.1 Plus, expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C (v2.0), GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, digital compass, and a proximity sensor. It is powered by a 3060mAh battery coupled with fast charge tech.

Nokia 7.1

Nokia 7.1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great display
  • Sleek and compact
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Quick and accurate fingerprint sensor
  • Bad
  • Face recognition is iffy
  • Competition offers better specifications
Read detailed Nokia 7.1 review
Display5.84-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3060mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Sleek and compact
  • Vibrant display
  • Great performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Nokia 6.1 Plus review
Display5.80-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3060mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus Price in India Cut, Now Start at Rs. 11,999
