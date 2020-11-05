Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 Key Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Run on KaiOS

Nokia 6300 and Nokia 8000 feature phones were recently spotted on a Swedish telecom operator's website and now key specifications and colour options have been leaked according to a report. The leak also states that the two 4G phones will run KaiOS. The Nokia 6300 4G is expected to come in three colour options while the Nokia 8000 4G is said to be offered in four colours. The Nokia 6300 4G is reportedly based on the classic Nokia 6300 while the Nokia 8000 4G is said to be based on the Nokia 8800.

Nokia 6300 4G specifications (expected)

As per the report by Nokia Power User, the Nokia 6300 4G come with model number TA-1294 which is a dual-SIM variant of the phone. It runs KaiOS and features a 2.4-inch display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a single-core processor and is said to come with 4MB RAM and 512MB storage, with support for expansion via microSD card (up to 32GB). The Nokia 6300 4G is expected to be backed by a 1,500mAh battery and come with LTE support, GSM/ WCDMA, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, GLONASS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. In terms of dimensions, the Nokia 6300 4G is said to measure 131.4x53x13.7mm and weighs 104.7 grams.

The phone is expected to come in Charcoal, Cyan, and White colour options.

Nokia 8000 4G specifications (expected)

The Nokia 8000 4G is said to come with model number TA-1303 for the dual-SIM variant. It will also run KaiOS and feature a 2.8-inch display. This feature phone will also be powered by a single-core processor, have 4MB RAM and 512MB storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). Connectivity options are said to be the same as the Nokia 6300 4G. In terms of battery, the Nokia 8000 4G may come with 1,500mAh and measure 132.2x56.5x12.3mm. The phone is said to weigh 110 grams.

The phone is said to come in Black, Blue, Gold, and White colour options.

As of now, Nokia or brand licensee HMD Global has not shared any news on the Nokia 6300 or the Nokia 8000 and it is unclear when they will be released. However, they were recently spotted on a Swedish telecom operator's website, suggesting that they might be launched soon.

