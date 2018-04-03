Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 6 3GB RAM Variant Gets Another Price Cut on Amazon India Ahead of Nokia 6 (2018) Launch

  hindi
, 03 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 6 3GB RAM Variant Gets Another Price Cut on Amazon India Ahead of Nokia 6 (2018) Launch

This is the second Nokia 6 price cut in India in the last month

Highlights

  • Nokia 6 3GB RAM variant price dropped in India
  • The smartphone is now available at Rs. 12,999
  • The price cut comes just ahead of the Nokia 6 (2018) launch

Nokia 6 3GB RAM version's price in India appears to have been reduced to Rs. 12,999. The smartphone, which was launched in June last year at Rs. 14,999, last month received a price cut of Rs. 1,500 and was available for purchase in the Indian market at Rs. 13,499. Amazon has listed the new price of the Nokia 6 3GB RAM in both Silver and Matte Black colour options. Interestingly, the new price comes just before the launch of the Nokia 6 (2018) that is expected to take place in the country on Wednesday, April 4.

Alongside offering the new price, Amazon India is selling the Nokia 6 with an exchange offer makes it as low as Rs. 9,915. We've reached out HMD Global to understand whether the new price is a limited period offer or represents a price cut for the country, and will update this space accordingly. In February, HMD Global launched the 4GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6 that included 64GB of onboard storage at Rs. 16,999. It is available as a Flipkart exclusive without any price changes.

Launched with Android Nougat, the dual-SIM Nokia 6 received an update to Android 8.0 Oreo in late January. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC. The handset sports a 16-megapixel rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor - both with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

The 3GB RAM version of the Nokia 6 has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). On the part of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is additionally a front-facing fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the smartphone includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio support and packs a 3000mAh battery.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia 6

Nokia 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Stock Android
  • Great speakers
  • Bad
  • Heats up with heavy use
  • Sub-par camera performance
  • Slow charging
  • No notification LED
  • Slightly overpriced
Read detailed Nokia 6 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Further reading: Nokia 6 price in India, Nokia 6 price cut, Nokia 6, Nokia, HMD Global, Amazon, India, Mobiles, Android
Microsoft Kaizala App Gets Digital Payments Support
Hubble Space Telescope Spots Farthest Individual Star Ever Seen
Nokia 6 3GB RAM Variant Gets Another Price Cut on Amazon India Ahead of Nokia 6 (2018) Launch
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Name Confirmed in Official Teaser Video, Specifications Spotted
  2. Nokia 6 3GB RAM Variant Price Slashed Ahead of Nokia 6 (2018) Launch
  3. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play Specifications, Price Listed Online
  4. New Mi Bluetooth Earphones, Dual-Unit Semi-in-Ear Headphones Launched
  5. OnePlus 6 Price, Camera Setup, and Launch Timeline Tipped
  6. Nokia 9 Tipped to Sport Triple Camera Setup With 41-Megapixel Sensor
  7. Amazon Appstore Offers 'Paid Games for Free' in India
  8. Intel Core i9 Laptop CPU, 8th Gen vPro, New Desktop Chipsets Launched
  9. April Android Security Update for Pixel, Nexus Devices Now Rolling Out
  10. Xiaomi Launches Mi Gift Card Programme on Mi.com and Mi Store App
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.