Nokia 6 Android Oreo Beta Labs Update Now in India, 'Stable Build on Track'

 
08 January 2018
Nokia 6 Android Oreo Beta Labs Update Now in India, 'Stable Build on Track'

Nokia 6 users can expect the stable Android Oreo build to hit soon as well

Highlights

  • The rollout comes a few weeks after the initial announcement
  • Users on Twitter are reporting bugs for the beta update
  • A stable Oreo build is said to be 'on track'

HMD Global on Saturday announced the rollout of Oreo Beta Labs for the Nokia 6 in the Indian market. The India rollout comes a few weeks after the Oreo beta update for Nokia 6 was released back in December.

Juno Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer - HMD Global, tweeted the developments regarding the availability of Oreo Beta Labs for the company's Nokia 6 smartphone in India. "We are starting today Oreo Beta Labs roll out for #Nokia6 in India. I understand that some of you may have been waiting for this . Remember that Beta Labs is a test platform and commercial release is well on track . Please jump in and give us your feedback!!!," said the tweet. The stable build for the Nokia 6 can be expected to release in the coming days.

The Nokia 8 is currently the only phone from the HMD bandwagon to get a stable build for Android 8.0 Oreo in India. Even the Nokia 5 recently got updated with a beta build for Android Oreo.

Ever since Sarvikas tweeted on Saturday, numerous Twitter users have jumped in to point out bugs and UI errors on the beta Oreo build for their Nokia 6 handsets. Issues like icon alignment, battery draining, and call lag have been reported, going by the replies to the above mentioned tweet. One user even alleged that Dolby mode and Picture-in-Picture do not seem to work on his unit; beta builds usually come equipped with several bugs that are slowly phased out in the following updates.

To recap, the Nokia 6 is HMD Global's mid-range smartphone that was launched in January 2017. The smartphone runs a stock version of Android Nougat and sports a full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. It is powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM. There is a front facing fingerprint sensor, and a 3000mAh battery under the hood.

 

The Nokia 6 (2018) was announced recently in China. The smartphone sports a rear fingerprint sensor and has maintained a 16:9 aspect ratio display, unlike the 18:9 standard these days.

