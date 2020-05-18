Technology News
loading

Nokia 6.3 Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 730 SoC, 24-Megapixel Main Shooter

Nokia 6.3 may feature a side mounted fingerprint sensor that will double as a power button.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 May 2020 11:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 6.3 Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 730 SoC, 24-Megapixel Main Shooter

Nokia 6.2 (above) comes with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Nokia 6.3 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC
  • It may come with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage
  • Nokia 6.3 is said to come with a 24-megapixel primary camera

Nokia 6.3 that is rumoured to be the successor to last year's Nokia 6.2, may be powered by the Snapdragon 730 processor instead of the Snapdragon 6 series as previously expected. A new report claims that a prototype of the Nokia 6.3 was spotted with the Snapdragon 730 SoC. Additionally, the details of the rumoured quad rear camera setup on the phone have also been tipped and the primary camera is claimed to be a 24-megapixel shooter, accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. As of now, HMD Global has not shared details for the Nokia 6.3.

The report by NokiaPowerUser citing sources, claims that the upcoming Nokia 6.3 may be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC. A Nokia 6.3 prototype was allegedly spotted suggesting the presence of the Snapdragon 7 series chipset, instead of the Snapdragon 6 series (Snapdragon 670/675) SoC that was previously expected. Further, the report also hints at camera details for the rumoured quad rear camera setup on the Nokia 6.3. The primary camera is said to be a 24-megapixel shooter and it is said to be accompanied by a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a macro lens.

Additionally, the report also states that the Nokia 6.3 will have a side mounted fingerprint sensor that will double as the power button. The phone may come with a relatively smaller screen size as the report adds that it will be more suited to one-handed use.

 

An earlier report suggested that the Nokia 6.3 may feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and come with 3GB + 64GB storage variant and will cost EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 20,400). To recall, the predecessor to the upcoming Nokia 6.3, the Nokia 6.2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has three cameras on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone was launched at Rs. 15,999.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 6.3, Nokia 6.3 specifications, Nokia 6.3 price, HMD Global
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Reopening 25 More US Stores, Will Soon Top 100 Worldwide
US Successfully Launches Unmanned Reusable Drone for Space Experiments

Related Stories

Nokia 6.3 Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 730 SoC, 24-Megapixel Main Shooter
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Impressions
  2. E-Commerce Companies May Resume Full Services From Today
  3. Realme Narzo 10 Review
  4. OnePlus 8 Will Go on Sale Today at 2pm on Amazon
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Oppo A31 (2020) 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Goes on Sale in India
  7. Realme TV, Realme Watch Set to Launch in India on May 25
  8. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  9. Amazon Hit From All Sides as Crisis Highlights Growing Power
  10. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. US Successfully Launches Unmanned Reusable Drone for Space Experiments
  2. Nokia 6.3 Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 730 SoC, 24-Megapixel Main Shooter
  3. Apple Reopening 25 More US Stores, Will Soon Top 100 Worldwide
  4. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Announced, With Spock, Pike, and Number One
  5. SoftBank Proposes Three New Board Members as Alibaba's Jack Ma Resigns
  6. Realme Narzo 10 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Site: Price in India, Offers
  7. Huawei P40 Lite 5G With Kirin 820 SoC, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus 8 Special Sale Starts Today at 2pm on Amazon
  9. Jio to Get Rs. 6,598 Crores Investment From General Atlantic
  10. E-Commerce Companies May Resume Full Services From Today
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com