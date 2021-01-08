Technology News
Nokia 6.3 Alleged Renders Show Waterdrop-Style Notch, Quad Rear Camera Setup

Nokia 6.3 may come with a 6.45-inch flat display.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 January 2021 13:01 IST
Photo Credit: Voice

Nokia 6.3 has allegedly surfaced on TUV Rheinland certification

Highlights
  • Nokia 6.3 may sport an oval-shaped flash
  • The phone may have a dedicated Google Assistant button
  • Nokia 6.3 could pack a 4,500mAh battery

Nokia 6.3 (could also be named Nokia 6.4) renders have allegedly been leaked, offering a 360-degree look at the phone. As per the images shared by a noted tipster, the phone has a waterdrop-style notch, and a quad rear camera setup situated in the centre of the back panel. The phone is expected to measure 164.9x76.8x9.2mm and sport a 6.45-inch flat display. Other possible features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm port, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Noted tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, shared images of a smartphone which he claims could be Nokia 6.3 or Nokia 6.4 via Voice. He says that he's not sure about the moniker because HMD Global, the official licensee of Nokia smartphones, hasn't been consistent in naming its smartphones. For example, the company jumped directly from X.2 to X.4 for some of their devices. But the tipster says that this phone is a successor to Nokia 6.2.

In terms of specifications, the tipster claims that the alleged Nokia 6.3/ Nokia 6.4 will feature a 6.45-inch flat display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone may measure 164.9x76.8x9.2mm. On the back, the alleged smartphone is seen sporting a quad camera system placed inside a circular housing situated in the centre of the back panel. Below the module, there is an oval shaped flash as well.

The alleged Nokia 6.3/ Nokia 6.4 phone is seen sporting a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, embedded in the power button on the side of the phone, just below the volume rocker. There is a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side of the phone. The renders also show a 3.5mm headphone port. The tipster says that “a pretty solid mid-range Nokia phone is expected to unveil no later than April.”

A recent report claimed that the Nokia 6.3/ Nokia 6.4 may come with a 4,500mAh battery. The battery model for the phone has reportedly been spotted on TUV Rheinland certification website, where the 4,500mAh battery comes with model number CN110. HMD Global has not officially shared any information on Nokia 6.3/ Nokia 6.4.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 6.3, Nokia 6.4, Nokia, HMD Global
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
