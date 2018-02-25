Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 6 (2018) Is an Android One Phone With Snapdragon 630 SoC: Price, Specifications

 
, 25 February 2018
Nokia 6 (2018) Is an Android One Phone With Snapdragon 630 SoC: Price, Specifications

Nokia 6 (2018) is made out of a single block of anodised 6000 series aluminium

Highlights

  • Nokia 6 (2018) price in India has not yet been detailed
  • The Nokia 6 (2018) was originally launched in China
  • The smartphone bears a 16-megapixel rear camera

Nokia 6 (2018) was launched by HMD Global at the Nokia Mobile launch event ahead of MWC 2018. The smartphone was unveiled earlier this year for China, and this is the global launch of the same device. However, the global variant is an Android One smartphone, which also happens to be the biggest highlight of Nokia 6 (2018). The smartphone bears the company’s Bothie feature, another highlight, while the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the rear panel – instead of below the display. Nokia 6 (2018) is built out of a single block of anodised 6000 series aluminium.

Nokia 6 (2018) price, availability

The Nokia 6 (2018) price has been set starting EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 22,200), without taxes and subsidies, what HMD Global is calling the global average retail price. The Nokia 6 (2018) price in India has not been announced yet. The smartphone will be launched in three colour variants - Black/ Copper, White/ Iron and Blue/ Gold – and will go sale from early April in two variants - 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage.

Nokia 6 (2018) specifications

The Nokia 6 (2018) will be available in single-SIM and dual-SIM variants, depending on the region. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo, and as we mentioned, the smartphone is an Android One offering, with the promise of stock Android and swift updates. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display complete with Gorilla Glass 5, and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, with 3GB or 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, an f/2.0 aperture, 1-micron pixels, dual-tone LED flash, and Zeiss optics. On the front, the Nokia 6 (2018) bears a 8-megapixel fixed focus camera with an f/2.0 aperture, and 1.12-micron pixels. The smartphone has 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (128GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v2.0), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It bears a single speaker with a smart amplifier, and Nokia spatial audio with 2 mics. It measures 148.8x75.8x8.15mm (going up to 8.6mm with the camera bump). It is powered by 3000mAh battery rated to deliver up to 16 hours of talk time, and up to 507 hours of standby time.

Alongside, HMD Global also launched the Nokia 1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco, and Nokia 8110 4G smartphones.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android, Mobiles, MWC, MWC 2018, Nokia, Nokia 6 2018, Nokia 6 2018 price, Nokia 6 2018 specifications
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
