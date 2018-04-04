Nokia 6 (2018) has been launched in India by HMD Global. The new Nokia 6 is built out of single block of series 6000 aluminium and improves upon its predecessor with a faster processor, a slightly tweaked design and better connectivity options. To recall, the smartphone was launched at MWC 2018, following its launch in China in January. The Nokia 6 (2018) is a part of the Android One programme and bears Nokia's Bothie feature, which was first seen in last year's flagship Nokia 8. At the launch event in New Delhi, HMD Global also announced the launch of the Nokia Mobile Shop - the company's online store for India. The Nokia 8 Sirocco was also launched at the event, as was the Nokia 7 Plus.

Nokia 6 (2018) price in India, launch offers

The Nokia 6 (2018) price in India has been set at Rs. 16,999 (best buy price) - for now, only the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant has been launched, but the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant can be expected to make its way to India in the coming months. It will face tough competition from the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Moto G5S Plus. It will be available via the Nokia Mobile Shop and select mobile outlets (Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, Croma, and Reliance, amongst others) from Friday, April 6 onwards. It will be available in Black/ Copper, White/ Iron, and Blue/ Gold colour variants.

Nokia 6 (2018) launch offers include a Rs. 2,000 cashback offer from Airtel of Rs. 14, 999 Airtel customers can also enjoy an extended free subscription to the Airtel TV app till December 31, 2018.

Additionally, consumers will get 25% instant discount on domestic hotels at MakeMyTrip. All new Nokia 6 consumers will also be eligible for a complimentary 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify on opening the Kotak 811 savings account and activating it. The new Nokia 6 will be available at zero cost EMI on credit cards and through Bajaj FinServ and Home Credit. ICICI bank will offer a 5% cashback till May 31, 2018.

Nokia 6 (2018) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 6 (2018) runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box and is part of the Android One program which entails no OEM customisations and swift updates. The smartphone has a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and Gorilla Glass for protection against scratches. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC coupled with with 3GB or 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

On the imaging front, the Nokia 6 (2018) sports a single 16-megapixel camera at the back with ZEISS optics, a dual-tone LED flash, an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels. On the front, the smartphone has a 8-megapixel fixed focus sensor with 1.12-micron pixels and an f/2.0 aperture. It has 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, depending on the variant, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v2.0), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a single speaker and supports Nokia's spatial audio technology with 2 microphones. It measures 148.8x75.8x8.15mm and is powered by a 3,000mAh battery which the company claims can deliver up to 16 hours of talk time and 507 hours of standby time.

Is there more to Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco than just nostalgia? We discussed that on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.