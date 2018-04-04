Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco will be launched in India in the next hour or so, as HMD Global has finally started after a musical performance. Ajey Mehta, the Vice President and Country Head - India, HMD Global took the stage to recap the company's journey since it re-entered the smartphone market last year. Pekka Rantala, the company's Chief Marketing Officer took over from Mehta, spoke about the Indian market, which he called "among the top 3 countries" for the company. He spoke about the quality of phones as well, saying the quality has improved with the new phones compared to even the models launched in Nokia's heydays. Mehta returned to the stage to talk about the company's plans for the year for the Indian market, including the channel presence and with e-commerce brands.

The three new Nokia Android phones have been revealed officially in India finally, while Nokia 1 and Nokia 8810 have been showcased too. Nokia 6 (2018) is the updated version of the model launched last year, while Nokia 7 Plus sports a large bezel-less display and dual rear cameras with Zeiss optics. Nokia 8 Sirocco, of course, is the company’s flagship model with premium curved glass design, and dual rear Zeiss cameras as its highlights. All three new Nokia smartphones are part of the Android One programme, and will receive quick Android updates.

Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco price in India

The Nokia 6 (2018) price in India is Rs. 16,999 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and it will go on sale in the country from April 6 via select retail outlets and the Nokia mobile shop. Nokia 7 Plus price in India has been set as Rs. 25,999, and it will be available via select retail outlets, Nokia mobile shop, and Amazon India; there will be cashback offers on the phone as well. Lastly, the Nokia 8 Sirocco price in India is Rs. 49,999 as the brand finally enters the flagship segment. It will be available via Flipkart, Nokia mobile shop, and select offline stores. Pre-bookings for the Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 7 Plus begin on April 20, and they will hit the shelves on April 30.

Nokia 6 (2018) specifications

The Nokia 6 (2018) runs Android 8.0 Oreo, sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display complete with Gorilla Glass 5, and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, with 3GB or 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, an f/2.0 aperture, 1-micron pixels, dual-tone LED flash, and Zeiss optics. On the front, the it bears a 8-megapixel fixed focus camera with an f/2.0 aperture, and 1.12-micron pixels. The smartphone has 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (128GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v2.0), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered by 3000mAh battery rated to deliver up to 16 hours of talk time, and up to 507 hours of standby time.

Nokia 7 Plus specifications

The Nokia 7 Plus also runs Android 8.0 Oreo and bears a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC complete with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The smartphone’s dual rear camera comprises a 12-megapixel wide-angle primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture, and 1.4-micron pixels, as well as a 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.6 aperture, 1-micron pixels, and 2x optical zoom. The duo is coupled with a dual-tone LED flash and Zeiss optics. As for the front camera, the Nokia 7 Plus features a 16-megapixel fixed focus offering with an f/2.0 aperture, 1-micron pixels, and Zeiss optics.

The Nokia 7 Plus has 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C (2.0), and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The company is also touting the presence of a single speaker with a smart amplifier and Nokia spatial audio with 3 mics. It bears a 3800mAh battery with fast charging, rated to deliver a talk time up 19 hours and a standby time of 723 hours.

Nokia 8 Sirocco specifications

The Nokia 8 Sirocco runs Android 8.0 Oreo and sports a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) pOLED display with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It bears a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor on its primary rear camera, complete with an f/1.75 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels. This is accompanied by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens capable of providing 2x optical zoom, and featuring an f/2.6 aperture, and 1-micron pixels.

The dual rear camera setup features a dual-tone LED flash as well as Zeiss optics, making it in fact completely identical to the Nokia 7 Plus that was also unveiled at the event. The Nokia 8 Sirocco front camera bears a 5-megapixel sensor paired with a fixed focus lens, f/2.0 aperture, and 1.4-micron pixels. HMD Global has provided 128GB of inbuilt storage on the Nokia 8 Sirocco that appears not to be expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC.