Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant, Priced at Rs. 18,999, Goes on Sale in India From May 13

, 10 May 2018
Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM price in India is Rs. 18,999

  • Nokia 6 (2018) 3GB RAM variant is sold in India at Rs. 16,999
  • The 4GB RAM variant will be sold on Amazon India from May 13
  • The new variant also offers 64GB of internal storage

Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM variant's India launch was recently confirmed by HMD Global, and now Amazon has confirmed the handset's launch date in the country. The Nokia 6 (2018), also known as Nokia 6.1, will go on sale in India on May 13 as an Amazon exclusive and notification registrations for the smartphone are now open. Apart from the release date, the Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM variant's price in India has also been revealed - it will cost the buyers Rs. 18,999. This is marginally higher than the Rs. 16,999 price tag of the 3GB RAM variant of the handset.

Launch offers for the Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM variant on Amazon India include No Cost EMI, Rs. 2,000 cashback for Airtel 4G subscribers, free Airtel TV subscription, free 12 months damage insurance by Servify, 25 percent discount on domestic hotels booking through MakeMyTrip, and free customisable prints or 20 percent off on purchases through Picsdream Moments & Memories. Notably, the 3GB variant of the Nokia 6 (2018) is available in the country via Nokia Mobile Shop stores and select offline outlets including Reliance Digital, Croma, Poorvika, Sangeetha, and others.

Nokia 6 (2018) specifications

All the specifications of the 4GB variant are similar to that of the 3GB variant, apart from RAM and storage capacities. The dual-SIM Nokia 6 (2018) is part of the Android One programme and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

 

As for camera specifications, the Nokia 6 (2018) bears a single 16-megapixel rear sensor with dual LED flash and f/2.0 aperture, and a single 8-megapixel fixed-focus sensor on the front with the same f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options on the Nokia 6 (2018) include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, 3.5mm jack, and USB Type-C.

Is there more to Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco than just nostalgia? We discussed that on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
