Technology News

Nokia 6 (2017) Android 9.0 Pie Rollout Begins: HMD Global

, 20 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 6 (2017) Android 9.0 Pie Rollout Begins: HMD Global

Highlights

  • Nokia 6 was launched in India in June 2017
  • It received an update to Oreo in March 2018
  • Android Pie is currently rolling out for the Nokia 6

HMD Global's Nokia 6 was among the first Nokia-branded smartphones to launch in India back in 2017. It was launched alongside the Nokia 3 and the Nokia 5. Back then HMD Global had not enrolled in the Android One Programme but was focused on delivering timely updates to these smartphones. The Nokia 6 which launched in India In June of 2017 but buyers could only place a pre-order for the device. When the phone did go on sale with HMD Global's exclusive partner Amazon, it went out of stock in seconds.

This smartphone was widely popular and people preferred the stock Android experience that it offered. If you own the Nokia 6, then here's the good news - HMD Global has confirmed that the Android Pie update is currently rolling out for your device. This was confirmed by HMD Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas on Twitter.

 

 

The Nokia 6 was launched with Android Nougat out-of-the-box and had an Android Oreo 8.0 Beta programme. A stable version of Android 8.1 Oreo was rolled out to users in March 2018 to users. This was confirmed long back in May last year when HMD CPO Juho Sarvikas replied to a query on Twitter stating that the Nokia 5 and the Nokia 6 will be getting the Android P update. This was in line with Nokia's promise of two years of software support and timely updates.

The Nokia 6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and runs a near stock version of Android. It was launched alongside Nokia 5 and the Nokia 3. We have also got the successor to the Nokia 6 in the form of the Nokia 6.1 which is a part of the Android One programme.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia 6

Nokia 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Stock Android
  • Great speakers
  • Bad
  • Heats up with heavy use
  • Sub-par camera performance
  • Slow charging
  • No notification LED
  • Slightly overpriced
Read detailed Nokia 6 review
Display5.50-inch
Processor1.4GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Nokia 6, Android Pie, HMD Global
Aditya Shenoy Reviews gadgets during the week, enjoys long drives on the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long. More
Russian State-Sponsored Hackers 8 Times Faster Than Nearest Competitor: Crowdstrike
Samsung Galaxy A-Series India Launch 'Scheduled' for February 28, Members App Reveals
Nokia 6 (2017) Android 9.0 Pie Rollout Begins: HMD Global
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Allegedly Appears in Video, Official Accessories Leak
  2. OnePlus 7 Purported Photos Surface Online, Hint at Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  3. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Begins: The Best Deals on Day 2
  4. Mi 9 Ranked Second-Highest for Overall Camera Quality by DxOMark
  5. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  6. Vivo V15 Pro vs Vivo V11 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared
  7. Mi 9 to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, and More
  8. Redmi Note 7 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of February 28 India Launch
  9. Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Transparent Edition, Mi 9 SE Debut With Triple Cameras
  10. Vivo V15 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.