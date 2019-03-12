Technology News

Nokia 6.2 Said to Debut This Spring With a Price Similar to Nokia 6.1

, 12 March 2019
Nokia 6.2 Said to Debut This Spring With a Price Similar to Nokia 6.1

Nokia 6.2 is believed to be priced around the launch price of the Nokia 6.1

Highlights

  • Nokia 6.2 was initially rumoured to debut at MWC 2019
  • HMD Global is now reported to bring Nokia 6.2 in the springtime
  • Nokia 6.1 currently sells with a starting price of Rs. 11,999

Nokia 6.2, which was initially expected to arrive at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, is now rumoured to make its debut in the springtime this year. This means we speculate the launch of Nokia 6.2 sometime in the coming future since the spring season generally begins from late March and goes on throughout June. But ahead of any formal confirmation, the price of the Nokia 6.2 has also been suggested - and it is claimed to be close to the Nokia 6.1 price. Instead of unveiling the Nokia 6.2, HMD Global notably brought the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 budget phones at this year's MWC. This was alongside the Nokia 9 PureView arrival.

The anonymous tipster who uses Twitter account 'Nokia anew' to share unannounced developments claims that the anticipated Nokia 6.2 will debut sometime in the forthcoming spring season. The phone is also said to come in the price range of the Nokia 6.1. The tipster did not share any specifics about the phone, however considering its predecessor, the phone is likely to be a mid-range handset. 

Nokia 6.1 price in India

To recall, the Nokia 6.1 aka Nokia 6 (2018) was launched in India last year with a starting price of Rs. 16,999. HMD Global is currently selling the Nokia 6.1 at Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage configuration, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is available at Rs. 13,999.

Nokia 6.2 specifications (rumoured)

Specifications of the Nokia 6.2 haven't yet been revealed completely. Nevertheless, the phone was initially rumoured to come with a punch-hole display design, dual rear camera setup, and a Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM options.

However, the Nokia 6.1 debuted last year with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display and a Snapdragon 630 SoC. The phone originally had Android Oreo, though it recently received an update to Android Pie.

The Nokia 6.1 also has a single, 16-megapixel camera sensor along with Zeiss optics and a dual-tone LED flash and an f/2.0 lens. For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel fixed focus sensor at the front along with the same f/2.0 lens. It comes with 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options and packs a 3,000mAh battery.

 

Nokia 6.2 Said to Debut This Spring With a Price Similar to Nokia 6.1
