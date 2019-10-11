Nokia 6.2 is all set to launch in India today. The Android One smartphone has been teased on Amazon India, and the Great Indian Festival deals page suggests that the Nokia 6.2 will launch today. There's no word from the company regarding the launch of the Nokia 6.2, but hopefully more details should be revealed soon. The Nokia 6.2 was unveiled at IFA in Berlin last month, and the phone has a waterdrop style notch up front, the Nokia branding on the bottom chin, a triple rear camera setup at the back, and a rear fingerprint scanner as well.

Nokia 6.2 price in India (expected)

At IFA 2019, the Nokia 6.2 price tag was set at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 15,800) for 3GB + 32GB model in Europe. If the Amazon teaser page is anything to go by, the Nokia 6.2 will be available in both - Ceramic Black and Ceramic Ice colour options. The India pricing of the Nokia 6.2 should be similar to the Europe pricing, and can be expected to be slightly lower.

Nokia 6.2 specifications

Because the phone has already been launched at IFA, the specifications are known. The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 6.2 runs on Android 9 Pie and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR10 support, Gorilla Glass 3, and 500nits brightness. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone packs up to 128GB of onboard storage with a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

Coming to the camera department, there is a triple rear camera setup on board the Nokia 6.2 that houses a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

There is an 8-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera on board, and the phone packs a 3,500mAh battery as well. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS, and 4G LTE. The phone measures 159.88x75.11x8.25mm and weighs 180 grams.