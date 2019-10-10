Technology News
Nokia 6.2 India Launch Set for October 11, Amazon Teaser Tips

Nokia 6.2 comes in two storage options and two colour options.

Updated: 10 October 2019 11:46 IST
Nokia 6.2 features a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary shooter

Highlights
  • Nokia 6.2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC
  • Nokia 6.2 packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display
  • The new Nokia phone will be sold via Amazon

Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 were unveiled on the sidelines of IFA trade fair last month and the latter has already made its way to India. Now, it is the turn of Nokia 6.2 to make its India debut. This mid-range Nokia smartphone will be unveiled on October 11, ahead of Amazon's upcoming Great Indian Festival: Celebration Special sale. To recall, Nokia 6.2 comes with features like a triple rear camera, 3,500mAh battery, USB Type-C port, HDR10 display, and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Nokia 6.2 price in India (expected)

The e-retailer giant revealed the launch date on its teaser page of the upcoming sale. There is also a page where users get register to get notified about the latest updates on the smartphone's launch. There is no word on the India price of the Nokia 6.2 right now, however the phone carries a starting price tag of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 15,800) for 3GB + 32GB model in Europe. India pricing is typically lower than European pricing, so we can expect to see a pricing around Rs. 12,000-13,000. Nokia 6.2 will be offered in Ceramic Black and Ice colours.

Nokia 6.2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 6.2 runs on Android 9 Pie and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR10 support, Gorilla Glass 3, and 500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone packs a 3,500mAh battery.

On the imaging front, there is a triple rear camera setup on board the smartphone that houses a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera on board as well.

Further, the Nokia 6.2 packs up to 128GB of onboard storage with a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 512GB). The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS, and 4G LTE. The phone measures 159.88x75.11x8.25mm and weighs 180 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Nokia 6.2, HMD Global, Nokia 6.2 specifications, Nokia 6.2 price in India
Gaurav Shukla
