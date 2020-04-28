Technology News
loading

Nokia 6.2 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India With March 2020 Security Patch

Nokia 6.2 users in countries including Lithuania, Norway, Saudi Arabia, and several others are also receiving the Android 10 update.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 April 2020 18:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 6.2 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India With March 2020 Security Patch

Nokia 6.2 has a notched selfie camera

Highlights
  • Nokia 6.2 users have started receiving the Android 10 update
  • It will be rolled out to a select number of countries at a time
  • Nokia 6.2 Android 10 update is 1.5GB in size

Nokia 6.2 has started receiving Android 10 update that also brings the March 2020 security patch. The Nokia 6.2 was launched with Android 9 in October last year and now, about six months later, the phone has received its Android 10 update that is in line with the roadmap shared by Nokia-brand licensee HMD Global. Just like in the past, the Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.2 will be a staged rollout with some regions receiving the update in the first wave and the others receiving it in the second.

The development was shared on the Nokia community page, along with the list of countries that are part of the first wave. These include:

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Laos, Latvia, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tunisia, UAE, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Yemen.

 

The company also states that 10 percent of these approved markets will receive the Nokia 6.2 update today and that 50 percent will receive it by May 1. All of these regions will get the update by May 3, the company adds.

While there is no changelog on the Nokia community page, a Twitter user who received the update shared a screenshot for it. It shows software version of Android 10 update is V2.290 and is a 1.5GB in size. It also includes new features like Dark mode, Smart reply, gesture navigation, along with additional controls for privacy and location. As mentioned earlier, the security patch has been updated to March 2020 as well.

Nokia 62 Android 10 update Nokia

Android 10 update for Nokia 6.2 is 1.5GB in size
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Kaustubh Mangalmurti

To manually check if you have received the Android 10 update on your Nokia 6.2, go to Settings > About phone > System updates.

The Nokia 2.3 was the last Nokia phone to receive the Android 10 update this month. Other phones that received the update this month are Nokia 7.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 8, and Nokia 3.2. These updates seem to be on track with the revised roadmap shared by HMD Global. Notably, the company had to revise its roadmap due to disruptions caused by coronavirus.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, HMD Global, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.2 Android 10 update
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Twitter Shuts Down its SMS Service Over Security Concerns, Millions Reportedly Impacted
Microsoft Teams Vulnerability Could Have Let Attackers Compromise Accounts Using Links, GIFs
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Related Stories

Nokia 6.2 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India With March 2020 Security Patch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Signs $1-Billion Deal With Nokia
  2. Nintendo Confirms Hackers May Have Accessed 1,60,000 Accounts
  3. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger India Price Officially Revealed
  4. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  5. Xiaomi Finally Unveils MIUI 12: All the New Features You Need to Know About
  6. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  7. Thappad, The Goldfinch Out in May on Amazon Prime Video
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Appeal for Relaxation of Non-Essential Items Sale Online
  9. WhatsApp Increases Group Call Limit for iPhone Users: How to Use It
  10. Here's the List of Devices Getting MIUI 12 Update by Xiaomi
#Latest Stories
  1. Massive Asteroid to Zip Past Earth Tomorrow, NASA Says ‘It Poses No Threat’
  2. BSNL Joins Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea to Offer Benefits for Recharging Other People’s Prepaid Accounts
  3. Oracle Wins Cloud Computing Deal With Zoom as Video Calls Surge
  4. Microsoft Teams Vulnerability Could Have Let Attackers Compromise Accounts Using Links, GIFs
  5. Microsoft's Remote Work Revenue Could Help Cushion Coronavirus Impacts, Analysts Say
  6. iPhone SE (2020), China Discounts to Cushion Apple From Coronavirus Blow to Demand
  7. Nokia 6.2 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India With March 2020 Security Patch
  8. Microsoft Wins 5-Year Deal With Coca-Cola to Supply Business Software
  9. Coronavirus: France Launches AI Voice Assistant to Help COVID-19 Patients
  10. Amazon Extends Closure of French Warehouses to May 5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com