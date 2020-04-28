Nokia 6.2 has started receiving Android 10 update that also brings the March 2020 security patch. The Nokia 6.2 was launched with Android 9 in October last year and now, about six months later, the phone has received its Android 10 update that is in line with the roadmap shared by Nokia-brand licensee HMD Global. Just like in the past, the Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.2 will be a staged rollout with some regions receiving the update in the first wave and the others receiving it in the second.

The development was shared on the Nokia community page, along with the list of countries that are part of the first wave. These include:

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Laos, Latvia, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tunisia, UAE, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Yemen.

The company also states that 10 percent of these approved markets will receive the Nokia 6.2 update today and that 50 percent will receive it by May 1. All of these regions will get the update by May 3, the company adds.

While there is no changelog on the Nokia community page, a Twitter user who received the update shared a screenshot for it. It shows software version of Android 10 update is V2.290 and is a 1.5GB in size. It also includes new features like Dark mode, Smart reply, gesture navigation, along with additional controls for privacy and location. As mentioned earlier, the security patch has been updated to March 2020 as well.

Android 10 update for Nokia 6.2 is 1.5GB in size

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Kaustubh Mangalmurti

To manually check if you have received the Android 10 update on your Nokia 6.2, go to Settings > About phone > System updates.

The Nokia 2.3 was the last Nokia phone to receive the Android 10 update this month. Other phones that received the update this month are Nokia 7.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 8, and Nokia 3.2. These updates seem to be on track with the revised roadmap shared by HMD Global. Notably, the company had to revise its roadmap due to disruptions caused by coronavirus.