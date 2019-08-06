HMD Global is on the verge of announcing two new smartphones. Previous reports speculated that the company may be looking to launch Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 sometime in August. One of these phones is expected to launch in India as well. HMD Global may launch Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 on the same day. Both the smartphones are expected to include a similar set of features and design, with the size being the only primary difference between the two. It seems like both Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 may go official in the coming few days. The phones have allegedly received certification in Indonesia, tipping an imminent launch.

According to a report by NokiaPowerUser, a Nokia phone labelled TA-1192 has been spotted receiving certification in Indonesia. The same model had earlier appeared in a Russian certification.

However, there's no confirmation yet whether this is the Nokia 6.2 or the Nokia 7.2. The two Nokia phones were also spotted with TA-1193 and TA-1202 titles, reportedly receiving BIS certification in India.

Earlier reports indicate that the Nokia 6.2 could look similar to the Nokia X71 which was launched earlier this year. Nokia 6.2 is expected to ship with a 6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a hole-punch. The smartphone is likely to include a triple rear camera setup (48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 5-megapixel). Nokia 6.2 could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC.

On the other hand, Nokia 7.2 may include a larger 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a U-shaped display notch. The phone is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC. Nokia 7.2 will also feature three rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.

HMD Global is yet to announce an official launch date for Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. With these fresh reports, it's safe to assume that both the smartphones are just around the corner.